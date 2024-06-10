Share:

Pat McGee is the head coach of Lancer baseball at Pasadena City College. Despite his years as the head coach, this year was challenging because many of his players were freshmen coming into their own. However, he was confident his young team, mostly freshmen, would grow and improve for a better season next year.

“These young men transitioned extremely well. The freshmen did a tremendous job acclimating themselves to this level,” McGee said. “The day-to-day competition is much higher than what they’re accustomed to at the high school level. So for them to come in and compete right away and in a program that has playoff and state championship aspirations every year is demanding.”

This season was filled with many bright spots, which included a winning record, a brief postseason run, and highlights that players will take and learn from going to next year as they sharpen their talents and begin to strike harder, the Lancer way.

“We were a younger and smaller team, were full of freshmen, and we didn’t have a whole lot of spare players on the bench, but we gritted it out, and we had a lot of fight in every game that we played,” said PCC freshmen first baseman Adrian Roman.

The Lancer baseball team had a solid 23-18 regular-season record and earned a playoff spot against Fullerton College in the SoCal Regionals. However, they lost to the Hornets in a best-of-three playoff run and ended their season. The freshman players found the positives in their season and their brief run in the postseason postseason.

“At the end of the day, 24 teams make the playoffs, and only one of them finished the season with a win,” McGee said. “If you only measure the success of your team by the last game of the year, you’re going to be a miserable person quite often. Fortunately, we don’t do that.”

Bryan Richman is a freshman utility player, who became one of the six PCC baseball players to be selected on the All-South Coast Conference first-team spot this year. He enjoyed the playoff run despite losing in the first round and being with his teammates.

“I think staying overnight in Fullerton, that was honestly really fun,” Richman said. “Being with my teammates, spending a night at the hotel, that was really fun for me.”

Freshman players like Richman and Roman are better prepared to improve their game to achieve greater results next season.

“I will be coming back and I think it’s gonna be very fun next year,” Richman said. “I think we’re gonna be a freshman-heavy team so we’re gonna be a lot better next year now that we’re a year older, stronger, bigger stuff like that.”

Next year, McGee will have his decennial year as the head coach of Lancer Baseball. Since his lead role, the Lancers have made six playoff appearances, including this year, winning two South Coast Conference Championships, and McGee has won two South Coast Conference Men’s Sports Coach of the Year awards. He is not done improving himself and the game of baseball.

“I love what I do here, I love the impact that we had on the community, on the kids, on the institution,” McGee said. “I think our institution has a lot to offer again academically, athletically the resources that we offer these young men to matriculate are outstanding.”

McGee has grown an impression on the freshman players who will return next year.

“He just lets you be yourself on the field and then when you’re not doing well, he’ll get on you a bit and he teaches the same way to everybody,” Roman said. “He’s honestly one of the best coaches I’ve ever played under. Very knowledgeable, he had answers to all my questions and really developed me as a first baseman.”

McGee is confident that in his 10th season, his team will be back and better than this season and that the freshman players will now assume the role of leaders in the group.

“Our guys will have the advantage over incoming players of understanding that part of it while the freshman role they were in last season, they’ll be responsible for helping those guys assimilate,” McGee said. “Our goals are the same every year: we want to win state championship and we want to give every one of these young men the opportunity to pursue a life-changing college degree. We want to do everything we can to make that pursuit come true.”

