The Lancers hosted their homecoming game on October 9th, and the undefeated Golden West Rustlers came into Robinson Stadium determined to spoil the celebration. And spoil it they did.

Golden West set the tone early on Pasadena’s second drive, when quarterback Xavier Buckles was intercepted by Drew Faulkner at the Lancer 38-yard line. Faulkner returned it for a touchdown, giving the Rustlers a quick 7-0 lead.

However, it was a lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the game.

After the opening score, Golden West built a commanding 28-7 lead and seemed to be in complete control of the game. But Pasadena refused to fold. The Lancers clawed their way back into striking distance behind a gritty performance from quarterback Xavier Buckles, who, despite throwing three interceptions, overcame those setbacks and rallied the offense. In addition to a spectacular 30-yard touchdown run on a fake draw play in the second quarter, he connected on a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Hubbell in the third quarter, then later delivered a crucial 4-yard scoring strike to Jagg Richer with 8:27 remaining, cutting the deficit to just seven points.

While Buckles played a key role in the offensive turnaround, the true driving force behind the Lancers’ comeback was their defense, which consistently rose to the occasion in crucial moments. Pasadena managed to block two Rustler field goals, one by defensive tackle Jasun Ridley and another by linebacker Ethan Bowser. Bowser’s block in the fourth quarter gave PCC the ball at their own 20-yard line with 4:42 remaining and a chance to tie the game.

Unfortunately, that promising drive, and the momentum the Lancers had built, quickly unraveled. Pasadena moved the ball to their own 34-yard line, but two costly penalties stalled the momentum. On the fourth down, Buckles was intercepted near midfield by Golden West’s John Bivens, allowing the Rustlers to eventually run out the clock and preserve their perfect 6-0 record and 3-0 mark in league play.

The loss dropped the Lancers to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play, but the team took pride in their determination throughout the game.

“We’re the most gritty team, I feel like, in this national league,” said receiver Ethan Hubbell, who finished with four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. “Even though we’re down 7, 14, 21 we’re still gonna fight each and every down.”

Still, Hubbell admitted that penalties were their undoing at crucial moments

“The main thing is penalties, which killed us over and over again.”

Head Coach Robert Tucker echoed those concerns but also praised the team’s resilience.

“I love our fight. You know, we have this grit about us that no matter what the situation, we’re going to control our responses, and I think we’re doing a good job of that,” said Tucker. “I think those penalties are easy fixes. We gotta tighten up our focus, and we’ll get better from that for sure.”

Despite the loss, the Lancers showed that they can hang with the top teams in the state. They will look to clean up the mistakes and bounce back as they hit the road next week. Pasadena will travel to Cerritos College on October 18th, where they will aim to improve on their 3-3 record and keep their postseason hopes alive.

