Share:

“The only way we lose is if we quit, the only way we don’t have victory is if we surrender, the only way they win is we retreat. We’re not gonna retreat, we’re not gonna surrender, we’re not gonna quit,” said former White House Chief strategist Steve Bannon at the Conservative Political Action Committee on Thursday night. “Fight, fight, fight!” He closed out, but not before he made the peculiar choice to sign off his rousing speech with a quick motion. Abruptly, Bannon stuck his arm straight out to the crowd with his palm facing down. Yes, it appears that a known Trump ally did a Nazi salute in public… again.

Bannon’s “wave” comes on the heels of Elon Musk’s own emphatic choice of greeting at the inauguration. Musk fully extends his arm out twice to the audience, palm facing down, in an uncannily similar fashion to certain others.

“I do that all the time. I wave to my crowd, because it’s all about them,” Bannon said during an interview with NBC.

Many have defended the salute as an awkward gesture, or a casual point to the crowd. Like Musk before him, Bannon would have concerned onlookers believe that it is anything but what the eyes can clearly see. This act is one more in the ever growing line of Trump allies showing who they are, loudly and uncomfortably. With a Republican majority in the House and Senate, Trump’s cronies have finally decided that subtlety is for chumps.

Arguments are still being made about what proper form for a Nazi salute truly is and whether or not what Bannon did qualifies as one. However, out and proud neo-Nazis are acknowledging the gesture for what it is.

“It’s getting a little excessive even for me,” said Nick Fuentes, a self proclaimed Christian nationalist and white supremacist.

The fact of the matter is that even if Bannon and his ilk did not intend to signal fascist allegiance, the effect is the same. The public becomes used to seeing these displays and it becomes more difficult to call it out when seen.

As things continue, white nationalists, neo-Nazis and others will only become more emboldened by these open and unchallenged shows of fascist allegiance from those close to power. In fact, Musk and Bannon are far from alone in their active decision to align themselves with Nazi iconography. Timothy Noah of The New Republic has gone so far as to compile a list of Trump allies and supporters who have followed suit in flashing what some call a “Roman salute,” such as Musk’s representative in Italy, Andrea Stroppa, in a now deleted post on X.

As it stands, it’s to be expected to see more and more of this blatant signaling going into the rest of Trump’s second term in office. The open willingness to perform a Nazi salute in front of a crowd is a recent development merely reflecting the new normal the country is rapidly conforming to.

Follow: