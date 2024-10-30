Share:

The assassination of Yahya will prove to not have any impact on Benjamin Netanyahu from ending the genocide occuring in Gaza.

With the assassination, many high level political figures such as U.S. secretary of state Anthony Blinken, and vice president Kamala Harris have suggested that the “war” in Gaza could finally come to an end.

“This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza,” Harris said. “and it must end such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination.”

How many times must we hear the same things? Kamala Harris’ and the Biden administration make endless promises to stop the “war” in Gaza, meanwhile Bibi continues to sabotage any attempt Biden makes to implement some sort of ceasefire deals between Hamas and the IDF.

If Netanyahu was serious about ending the horrible bloodshed in Gaza, he would have been open to working out one of Biden’s proposed ceasefire deals, and would have also stopped the IDF carpet bombing almost everything in sight. It is now glaringly apparent that Netanyahu’s bloodlust is at a peak, with the IDF recently invading Lebanon, and also beginning to send missile strikes to apartment buildings in Beirut.

The truth is that Netanyahu is scared. He is scared of losing power, and he is scared of being arrested by the International Criminal Court. Not only is he afraid of being prosecuted for his genocidal habits, but it should also be remembered that Netanyahu was set to give a testimony in December regarding the fact that he had been indicted of bribery and fraud in 2019. It comes as no surprise that he would prolong something as horrible as this conflict, with trial judges agreeing to reduce the amount of court hearings in December of last year.

Israel needs some sort of leader to guide the country through defending itself, and since the entire world seems to have been brainwashed into thinking that the ongoing genocide is a merely just a “war”, it would force the Israeli government to delay the prosecution of Bibi until the “conflict” simmers down.

Consider all of that, and then add on the horrifying fact that the IDF’s largest enabler, the U.S. government, has a giant amount of proud and open Zionists, including the president himself. It’s all a crystal clear indicator that even with the death of Sinwar, the ethnic cleansing, pain, and despair will not end anytime soon.

To jump down the rabbit hole even further, it isn’t too hard to make out that Bibi has been relentlessly manipulating Biden. Despite this, Biden still allows him to do nearly anything he wants, with absolutely no consequences on Netanyahu’s, even if it involves the IDF murdering American aid workers.

The only way this conflict ends in a semblance of a positive manner, is if the Biden, and potentially Harris administrations, along with other imperialistic allies such as the U.K. grow some balls. They must impose either an arms embargo on Israel, or to allow the ICC thoroughly investigate and prosecute Netanyahu without the subtle threat of a potential invasion on Dutch soil. If this doesn’t happen, the IDF will likely be successful in the ethnic cleansing and genocide of hundred of thousands if not millions of innocent people, and us, the citizens of America, will have to live our entire lives with the horrifying clarity that our tax money funded it, and our children will be reading about our sins in history textbooks in the future.

Follow: