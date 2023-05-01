A recent surge of women complaining about their right to go to work and go to school is concerning.

On TikTok, some women have started making statements and jokes about being upset that women in the past fought for their right to work and get an education. “I would’ve voted against women working. Let me stay home and rot,” said TikTok user esthermadelinelow in her caption. Even more women in her comment section agree. This kind of behavior is disgusting and is doing nothing but holding women back from making more change.

Along with complaining about having the right to work, women are also commenting under Malala’s TikTok page about not liking school, saying things like “Thanks a lot Malala.” These people may think they’re just making jokes, but it is purely disrespectful to all the women who actually experienced not having those rights.

It is even more infuriating that mainly white women make these comments. Considering women of color have always earned their rights years or even decades after white women have, it’s upsetting to see. For example, we know the 19th Amendment as what granted women the right to vote. However, Black women didn’t get this right until the Voting Rights Act in 1965. Not only that but women of color have always been coerced to work because their families didn’t make enough to sustain themselves on one income. White women joke about being housewives because they think it seems like an easier life, but women of color rarely have the option. Not to mention that women are still able to be housewives now; they just have the option to work and earn their own money if they wanted to.

People are so desensitized to our society now that they feel comfortable complaining about having rights. It’s childish and ungrateful, especially coming from white people who are more privileged and are offered more opportunities. Women of color have always had to fight twice as hard to get to where white women were, people of color had to fight to even go to the same school. Therefore not only were women of color fighting against misogyny, but they were also fighting against racism at the same time. So to say that you wish you didn’t have to work and go to school is disturbing. Especially considering that some women in the world still don’t even have the option.

This behavior comes from such a westernized mindset. I don’t understand how anyone could complain to a woman, Malala, who got shot for fighting for women’s rights while the fight is still not over. Being a housewife in the 1900s was not just sitting around at home and taking care of children. Women back then had to depend on their husband’s income and submit to their husbands. Most, if not many, were abused. Divorce rates didn’t seem high because women were coerced into staying with their husband; otherwise, they wouldn’t have income or make enough to support themselves.

These women who are making these comments are living in a delusional world where not having rights means they get to have fun at home all day. That is not the case at all. Even in our modern society, that is still not the case for housewives or stay-at-home moms.