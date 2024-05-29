Share:

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) season has kicked off, and the spotlight is on the rising stars from the most-watched women’s NCAA basketball tournament in its history. Athletes like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and numerous other talented women have earned their moment. But this is not just a moment. It’s a movement that needs the continuous support of the media, institutions, and fans to thrive beyond 2024.

There was hype going into this year’s WNBA season and whether the women of the sport could live up to expectations. Starting with the media’s fixation on the WNBA highlighted athletes like Clark for breaking records in NCAA history. Clark broke the scoring record in all of NCAA Division One this year and became the first-round draft pick to the Indiana Fever. Not to mention the controversy with fellow college player turned WNBA player Reese, with a back-and-forth “You Can’t See Me” gesture that garnered media attention in the spring of 2023. But unfortunately, this attention is at risk of being short-lived. Not because they don’t deserve the attention but because our society and social media are based on trends instead of developments.

There are already built-in disadvantages the women must undergo during the regular season. The WNBA and, frankly, the NBA have a responsibility to make women’s competition more than just a filler. The WNBA season lasts 40 games from summertime with a postseason that is best of five in each series and runs until October before the NBA kicks off. This is a challenging schedule because traveling and outdoor activities peak in the summer. Not to mention, the WNBA competes with Major League Baseball (MLB) for sporting events that take place in the summertime. How could The WNBA’s season, which spans the length of summer, have time to gain sustainable momentum in popularity and interest for the public when other competing factors during the summer are just as popular? It’s a tough battle, but one that is worth fighting for.

Big names like Lebron James or Stephen Curry and sports journalists like Stephen A. Smith need to prioritize women’s games with the same integrity as men’s. Investing in promotions for the sport that connects people who could, in theory, make travel plans to a WNBA game.

Another needed change is the media’s coverage of women’s basketball in general in the WNBA and college sports. There must be an interest in the next generation of players, and a vital component of that trend is the media’s focus on it. Sports media giants like Fox Sports and ESPN have highlighted many WNBA games so far this season, but most of the highlights are of Clark and her specific points in the game. There are 12 teams in the WNBA, and other players should also be highlighted. However, before the season ever starts, there are also college tournaments. Just like with Clark and Reese, who became famous as college students, the same goes for future players next year in 2025. There are already up-and-coming names like JuJu Watkins of USC, Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame, and Madison Booker of the University of Texas. The media should cover their games and performances at the same level as the men’s college games.

The media propelled future NBA players like Carmelo Anthony back in Syracuse, Anthony Davis in Kentucky, and Kevin Durant in the University of Texas. They wrote about how successful their college careers were. The same attention to women’s college basketball would develop a habit for society and for the WNBA to keep an eye on the next big star for the league.

I remember watching the 1999 Women’s FIFA World Cup as a kid. Brandi Chastain’s infamous shirt-tearing moment was the iconic image moments after the USA women’s soccer team won the World Cup and hoped to revolutionize women’s sports in the US. Unfortunately, that did not happen. The aftermath of the FIFA World Cup was the beginning of the now-defunct Women’s United Soccer Association in 2000. However, after small attendance, loss of revenue, and a lack of media interest, the league folded in 2003. Nine years later, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is the current league for women, and it has grown in popularity. The League just signed a media partnership deal with CBS Sports, Amazon, and ESPN worth $240 million. That can only work if the companies invest in advertising and promotion towards regular people and show them the possibilities for female athleticism to be sustainable and taken seriously.

I want the WNBA to succeed and have the players earn a good living for being talented on the court. I think of tremendous female basketball players like Lisa Leslie, Diana Taurasi, Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, and Britney Griner, who have contributed to women’s basketball and tried their best to make the league as exciting as possible. However, a handful of names can’t be enough to make them as marketable as the NBA players.

Clark, Reese, and Brink are talented enough to hold their own but can’t have the league alone. They can’t post TikTok trends to make the sport relevant to the public. I believe it’s incumbent on us to invest more for the sake of our children, especially our future daughters. The WNBA organizations, the media, and the public must continue doing their part so that this moment can be the revolution the women players deserve.

