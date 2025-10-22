Share:

Recently, John Oliver harshly criticized Bari Weiss on Last Week Tonight, pointing out her history of misinformation and lack of experience in news coverage. Weiss, who has recently taken the position of Editor-in-Chief of CBS News after Paramount’s acquisition of The Free Press, has a long track record railing against cancel culture, censorship and is a self-proclaimed proponent of free speech and truth.

However, from Weiss’ history with reporting, it seems that the only thing she’s acting in favor of is her own personal political project. As such, she can hardly be trusted as Editor-in-Chief of CBS News to act with an unbiased, news-focused approach.

The Free Press’ acquisition closely followed the Paramount and Skydance Media’s $8.4 billion merger. This move placed David Ellison, son of the second richest man in the world and Trump ally Larry Ellison, as chairman of Paramount. Weiss’ own project claims to be “A free press for free people,” according to the Free Press’ website. Miraculously, it is backed entirely by some of the most powerful people on the planet who seem more than happy to boost its message to the high heavens.

“But, I’ll tell you what, Larry Ellison is great, and his son, David, is great. They’re friends of mine. They’re big supporters of mine. And they’ll do the right thing,” Trump told reporters.

While Weiss had claimed to be “politically homeless,” as John Oliver pointed out in his own criticism, her proclaimed lack of partisanship is posturing at best. It just so happens that most of what she publishes and the views that she publicly expresses line up perfectly with standard conservative views with negligible deviation.

Weiss has long since been criticized for her publishing of anti-trans sentiment, zionist views, and her “anti-woke” stance for much of her career. It is difficult to imagine her work as Editor-in-Chief of CBS News will be much different.

If once trusted and respected outlets like CBS News are converted into little more than rags that’ve been fully soaked with right-wing ideology and set on fire with culture war fervor, the idea of “freedom of the press” is reduced to a fantasy told by those who desperately want others to believe their opinions aren’t transgressive at all. Shows like Colbert, The Tonight Show, and 60 minutes are punished by their parent companies for being a little too critical of the government, while Weiss is lauded by those in power.

As trust in mainstream media is repeatedly hit over the head with a shovel and buried six-feet deep, politically motivated coverage directed by people like Weiss, backed by Trump and the Ellisons, will become utterly worthless as another mouthpiece for the loudest and wrongest figures in the current climate. It’ll be a wonder if the media landscape will resemble itself at all in the next decade as people move to alternative sources of information, many without the rigor and standard journalistic practices expected of traditional outlets.

