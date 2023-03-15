California for the last few months has faced one of the wettest winters on record after three years of crippling drought. But without balanced water policies and management plans, we’re either letting all of this rush out to sea, or letting it all get caught in reservoirs. This is a failure of balance in a state of extremes.

Without many of California’s water policies in place, we’d be a dry, desolate wasteland. But there’s also the argument that water regulators do too much to enforce these mandates and policies that put thousands of different ecosystems in peril.

The way water has been regulated in California and the lack of concrete policies is damaging to everyone, and it has put us in a scenario where water use has to be heavily regulated — angering both sides of this extreme water rights and regulation debate.

But, the lack of concrete regulation leaves so much for interpretation and opened tributaries of debates, court battles, and ecological impairments. This is because California water laws are broken into two different categories, riparian rights and appropriative rights. Currently, there are no state laws on groundwater limits. But, advocacy groups and others are rightfully working on ways to make sure there’s going to be groundwater for future generations and droughts.

The lack of a concrete plan on how to regulate groundwater in California is a death sentence to thousands of wells and other water sources in the Central Valley. This quickens the timeline that water will no longer be available in great quantities to feed our agricultural industry and the people who rely on these water sources. Without actions beyond the current policy that doesn’t do much and takes years to implement, we are setting ourselves up for a breakdown in water availability amid worsening oscillating conditions due to climate change.

What really needs to take place is a complete shift in California’s incredibly damaging policies both towards the ecosystems and the economic interests of agriculture. The vast changes and differences in water regulations throughout California are incredibly uneven and differ from county to county. Because of that there cannot be a single policy that covers the entire state because of how diverse land use is in California.

Interestingly enough, after the massive rainfall totals in January were mostly left to flow out to sea, Gov. Gavin Newsom “suspended environmental laws” that dictated how much was able to flow into the ocean. This new executive order allows for the State Water Resources Control Board to modify flow rates and how much is kept in reservoirs. By keeping more in reservoirs this will allow for California to have more water for both farms and our cities for the next few months as the weather continues to dry up. Though this policy greatly frustrated environmentalists as it reduces the flow into vital ecosystems downstream from the rains and melting snowpack. While it may be a benefit in the short term resiliency, this doesn’t build up any meaningful measures for the future.

But, a couple weeks later Newsom did make a sensible decision to allow “extra flood waters” to drain and percolate into groundwater. While it’s a step in the right direction, it is a little too late in this historic rainy season to finally come to his water senses.

The fact that policy decisions are made quickly without proper consultation with the threats to the environment really illustrates how California needs to find a balance between regulation and environmentalism, pointing to California’s failed balance between ecological health and wealth. This is not something that can continue, because the consequences of continued depletion and not finding sustainable storage will cost us in the very near future.

But, we also need to consider the human impacts beyond the farms, from the multitude of golf courses to the millions of homes with grass lawns. These things are also unsustainable in an increasingly unpredictable climate. And pull from a finite resource that is becoming more and more scarce.

The bureaucracy in California is very strict on who gets to use or pull from streams, which leaves a lot of it to flow into the ocean. This is not a fine edged balance between the extremes of no water regulation or heavily mandated water uses and directives – policy has to be diverse. To cope with the worsening climate extremes, water laws need to be balanced and not as polarizing as the politics that surround water regulation or its flows.

It’s a delicate balance between the defense of the ecosystem, recharging groundwater and the sustainability of continuing some of the environmentally costly agriculture that is so frequent in California.

The stresses on California’s diverse ecology fracture the state into multiple warring factions against state water policies. One side is the farmers and those with economic interests tied directly to water usage and diversion — while the other side is advocating to protect the struggling local ecosystems, and the vast diversity of plants and wildlife that live in these streams, rivers, and the brackish waters where rivers and streams meet the sea.

What really needs to happen is a complete shift in policy and the political wackiness that surrounds this vital resource. Firstly California needs to put firm limits on the amount of groundwater that can be pumped, something they’ve failed to put into action. Even after the signing of the 2014 Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, action has slowed groundwater extraction, but it is still not enough. We have to find new water sources that aren’t the ground, as we deplete it beyond being able to refill it before the next drought.

The recent rains and the historic snowpack in the Eastern Sierras was a golden opportunity that California blew as a chance to reflect on what was so wrong with the current water regulations and the complete ignorance towards the replenishing of groundwater. California is in the pockets of the farmers who control the Central Valley, and each water district is beholden to the farmers and their interests.

Their interests are rooted in continuing the unsustainable practices of depleting wells that they have to dig deeper and deeper every year. This both costs exorbitant amounts of money and causes geological calamities in the Central Valley. The Central Valley, in many places, is sinking even lower yearly, according to the United State Geologic Service and their recent studies into groundwater depletion in farm country.

To continue to pass up opportunities for course correction to recharge these groundwater resources, California regulators are blowing it each time we get a wet winter. Something that is getting harder to predict as climate change worsens, according to a study from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on California’s climate patterns.

Water to humans and every other creature on earth is vital to life. So, why does California and its web of bureaucracy regulate this resource but let so much of it go? It is rooted deep in California’s history as a dry Southern portion of the state with a wet Northern part of the state and the regulatory needs that vary so much from county to county.

The patchwork of regulations that are needed to fulfill the needs of everyone is extremely difficult when the political interests of farmers become more powerful than an advocacy group that is working to protect the health of waterways.