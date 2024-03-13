Share:

If you want to read the opposing opinion to this article click here

With all their key acquisitions this winter, this Dodgers team looks poised to win their eighth World Series title. Is it bold to already crown the 2024 Dodgers World Series champions, after continuously falling short in the postseason year in and year out? Can Shohei Ohtani already have a championship ring to put on his finger in his first year as a Dodger after wasting six of them with the Angels? When you consider the talent that is on this roster, they should and can win the World Series!

Even though the Dodgers won triple-digit games in 2023, it didn’t feel like it. They didn’t match the talent of the other teams from the past. In an attempt to save money that offseason, the front office changed their roster using the method of addition through subtraction. The part that bugged a lot of fans was seeing our lineup get shut down routinely.

On Oct 11, 2023, the Dodgers suffered one of their most embarrassing postseason endings when the Arizona Diamondbacks [84 victories] swept them.

Last year’s NLDS was a blessing in disguise as it forced the Dodgers to have one of the craziest spending sprees in MLB history, spending $1.21 billion on players the organization believed would produce at an elite level. In a New York Times article, Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman expressed his excitement for this ball club once the season begins.

“We feel really fortunate with the way things lined up this offseason,” Friedman said. “We feel the collection of arms and the depth of it is something that is going to help us navigate a 162-game season, and then still have really talented arms when we go into October.”

This would be a good time to go over every notable move they have made so far and get excited about how historically dominant the 2024 Dodgers can be, at least on paper.

The Dodgers went through and brought back a lot of familiar faces who wore the uniform in 2023: Clayton Kershaw, Kiké Hernández, Joe Kelly, Jason Heyward, Daniel Hudson, Blake Treinen, and Ryan Brazier. It would be hard to find a fan who would shrug and sigh if they found out these guys were being brought back. Despite Kershaw having the worst performance of his career in Game 1 of the NLDS, it would feel wrong to see him wear another team’s uniform.

They went on to sign LHP James Paxton to a one-year contract. He’s a lefty who can eat innings and win games.

To upgrade their outfield, the Dodgers made a stunning transaction by signing former Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernández. The two-time Silver Slugger is going to be a treat to watch as he’ll likely hit 20-30 bombs this season.

Pitching was a problem in last year’s postseason. The Dodgers addressed that by making a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire RHP Tyler Glasnow. With an ERA of 3.59 in 2023, it’s safe to say that Glasnow will be amazing with the Dodgers. Unfortunately for Glasnow, he didn’t win a ring in 2020 after losing to the Dodgers in the World Series, but he now has a chance to release those demons and win one with Los Angeles.

Did you think the Dodgers were going to stop with Hernández and Glasnow and call it an off-season? They reached a deal with MLB’s #2 free agent RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a massive 12-year, $325 million contract. This guy was a living legend in the Nippon Professional Baseball League because he set records. In seven seasons, he allowed 1.72 runs per nine innings, which in the sport of baseball, is insane! There will be people coming to Dodger games just to see Yoshinobu Yamamoto throw his wicked curveball and filthy splitter.

So the Dodgers went ahead and signed the #2 free agent, according to MLB.com. Who could have gotten the best player out there? Well, this offseason wouldn’t have been historic had the Dodgers just relied on the #2. They got their hands on arguably the best player in the game, DH/SP Shohei Ohtani. He broke the record for the largest contract ever, inking a 10-year, $700 million deal. This ensures he’ll be wearing blue and white for a decade and will cruise into Cooperstown representing the Los Angeles Dodgers in his Hall of Fame Speech. This is someone who routinely hits 40-45 nukes a year while also pitching at an elite level. Ohtani is the modern-day Babe Ruth, and there’s no doubt about it.

During FanFest, Dodgers 2B Mookie Betts expressed how excited he is for the addition of Ohtani and what it means for the rest of the league.

“It’s going to be a blessing and a lot of fun batting in front of him and seeing all he’s going to do,” Betts said. “Every game we play, it’s going to be someone else’s World Series. It is what it is.”

Later during the Dodgers’ annual FanFest, Freddie Freeman also chimed in on what he’s excited to see from Ohtani. His comments should fuel Dodgers fans for the upcoming season.

“There’s just so much excitement around our team right now. We got a guy that our grandchildren will be talking about like the way we talk about Babe Ruth,” Freeman said. “It’s just an exciting time for the Dodgers and for us. Shohei’s a great asset to our clubhouse not just as a player, but as a genuine human being.”

Despite Ohtani not being able to pitch in 2024 because of his elbow surgery, fans are buzzing about this generational phenom. He already shattered the record for most jerseys sold online. The hype around 2024 is something fans have never seen before.

1955, 1963, 1988, and 2020: These are considered some of the greatest Dodgers teams of all time by fans, experts, and former players. However, some can make the case that the 2024 Dodgers might surpass that if they win it all this year. Superstars winning championships in their first year in Los Angeles has been a nice trend in the 2020s. We saw it with Anthony Davis and the Lakers in 2019-2020, Mookie Betts with the Dodgers in 2020, and Matthew Stafford with the Rams in 2021.

In a season that feels so magical and unreal, it’s World Series or bust for the Dodgers yet again. The pressure is a lot heftier, but given the group of guys on this team alongside the additions made in the off-season, fans wouldn’t have it any other way. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, Will Smith, Teoscar Hernández, Max Muncy, Tyler Glasnow, Evan Phillips, Yoshinobu Yamamoto: These are a bunch of superstars that are ready to win a championship now. If Los Angeles hoists that trophy in November of 2024, people may look at this squad and say that the 2024 Dodgers was the greatest Dodger team of all time. If you don’t think so, then your fandom must subside in San Francisco where their hearts bleed orange and black. Go Dodgers! Bring it home in ‘24!

Follow: