Taylor Swift has always been a part of the girlhood of many of those in Gen-Z. From Wii Band Hero sessions on Christmas morning to dedicating songs to high school crushes of the school year, they have watched her grow as an artist and as a young woman wanting to find love.

When Taylor broke up with actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating, TikTok was filled with the singer’s Lover concert audience being met with shaking breaths and tears streaming down her face. Despite the heartache, the show must go on. She performed several three-hour shows while putting on a brave face for her adoring fans. In her free time, when she was met with cheers and the pressure of rehearsing for a sold-out tour, she wrote songs like “The Prophecy,” begging whatever higher being there is to change the fate she was met with of constantly being heartbroken. Little did she know Travis Kelce would be in the crowd with a friendship bracelet and a dream. Two years later, Travis Kelce proposes to Taylor in his backyard, minutes after Taylor’s debut on his podcast and her announcement of her 12th studio album.

What makes Taylor and Travis so special to watch unfold and grow is that this is the first time Swifties can be a part of the story. Travis loves Taylor loudly and proudly, showing both admiration for Taylor, the woman he fell for, and Taylor Swift, the international pop sensation. Unfortunately, due to the misogynistic undertones of the 2010’s media, Taylor Swift was constantly criticized for her dating popular male stars at the time, and looking back, everything known about her relationships has been through a song or paparazzi photo.

Travis Kelce is not afraid to show how much he loves her by being a part of her world.

“You wanna keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to, like, hide anything, That’s my girl. You know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s, like, I’m proud of that” Kelce said in his interview on the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast.

Many videos spread on the internet of Taylor and Travis celebrating each other’s victories and acting like they are the only two people in the room when Taylor spent years having to disguise herself to go out in public, or PDA was off limits with her other boyfriends. They made her feel small and concealed parts of her to avoid judgment.

Travis and Taylor’s engagement is the prime example that it is never worth settling for someone who doesn’t appreciate all of you. Taylor Swift is a once-in-a-lifetime talent and also a person with such a kind, warm personality. She loves what she does, and she loves the people in her life who help her aspire for more. Her music is mocked, and all the commentary revolves around the theme of hyperfemininity being infantilized because girlhood is somehow never taken seriously.

“As a millennial, our current cultural examples of love — true, soulmate-level, real L love — aren’t exactly a dime a dozen. This notion of yearning and desire and all-or-nothing, consuming passion feels less realistic, with the fairy tale ending seemingly out of reach,” wrote Emilly Rella in her People Magazine piece about the engagement. “It’s not so much that millennials stopped believing in love in some jaded, brooding way … I think it’s more so that we’ve become more comfortable with the idea that it might not happen for us in the way we once dreamed of when we were younger.”

A majority of Swift’s discography is centered on heartbreak; unfortunately, not only is that a part of girlhood, but the shift that causes a girl to become a woman. She is now engaged at 35 to someone who is the personification of all those love songs she has written since she was a teenager. A fan echoed the same sentiment in a TikTok about the singer.

“The girl who wrote all the songs we cry over boys to finally have her happily ever after and so will we,” they expressed.

Taylor wanted to change the prophecy, but all along she was following it, leading to her love story.

