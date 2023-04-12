As much as its downfall is being anticipated, Twitter is not going down anytime soon, even if it is run by a billionaire man-child. All Elon Musk has proven since he acquired the app is that retail therapy only works in the moment.

There have been many changes to Twitter since October of last year, such as the way people see their feeds and the process of getting a verified badge. While these do not seem like drastic changes, it has become a bit of an inconvenience for long-term users. The biggest ick towards the app right now is the verified badge and the fact that anyone can purchase it for $8 monthly. Now, some individuals have taken advantage of purchasing a blue checkmark with as little as 70 followers, but big figures like The New York Times have put their foot down, and rightfully so. There isn’t much meaning behind the blue checkmark now that anyone has access to it; however, Musk took their decision personally.

The Times’s decision to not pay for a badge made for their current one to be removed and received a few unnecessary tweets from Musk. In one of his tweets, he insulted their feed, calling it the “Twitter equivalent of diarrhea.” This was before replying to a user saying that the Times was being hypocritical as they are “super aggressive about forcing everyone” to subscribe to their website.

The truth to all this, however, is that no matter how many petty arguments Musk gets into, the people of Twitter are not going anywhere. Not for the new CEO, but for the communities Twitter users have created. Communities such as stan and gaming Twitter have made the app fun and addicting. Twitter is filled with people who share common interests and express themselves in ways their subculture understands and accepts. These spaces are what make users keep coming back to the app.

Twitter was always supposed to be an app for the people. If you disagree, you’re using it wrong. It is because of these different communities that the app has lasted as long as it has, even if some aren’t as interesting as others. The truth is that unless Musk drives everyone off Twitter by deleting every account, people will ignore him and his questionable choices for the app. Besides, it is rare when users of an app actually communicate or acknowledge its CEO. TikTok users are only now recognizing the app’s CEO after talks about the app potentially being banned in the United States.

Musk may be turning the app into a business only platform. But unless he manages to stamp out all the different sides of the many Twitter communities, it might take a while for the app to become as abandoned as something like Tumblr. By then, there may be a new social platform for people to move to, or one of Twitter’s competitors, like Instagram, might add text posts and attract new users.