In the modern age of romantic comedies, there are few and far between that resonate with us the way classics, such as “When Harry Met Sally” or “13 Going On 30,” have impacted us and continue to impact the generations following. After nearly three decades of cinema, many of these iconic movies still live within the cultural zeitgeist, making any new additions to the genre feel lackluster and much like cheap imitations of already near-perfect movies.

Despite the fact that the genre continues to churn out new movies every year, with 34 new additions made last year alone, we continue to go back to the classics when talking about the best rom-coms to date. With the release of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s romcom “Anyone but You,” many were claiming this movie was bound to kickstart the romantic comedy resurgence, the exact thing many consumers have been asking for for years.

With the pairing of some of Hollywood’s biggest names at the moment and an exorbitant production budget of $25 million dollars, many thought it was bound to be a successful start to the rom-com renaissance. While the movie was a big enough hit to create a profit, something fairly rare in Hollywood these days, and created talks of a second movie, it felt hollow and corporate in comparison to the beloved rom-coms of the 1990s and early 2000s.

There’s much to criticize rom-coms for, whether that be a lack of diversity, the upholding of patriarchal values, or the fact that they’re overwhelmingly heterosexual, so why do these movies still hold a special place in our hearts, as well as our culture? Many people believe that our love of 90s and early 2000s rom-coms comes from a place of purely nostalgia and the perceptions we had of these movies growing up. However, this explanation ignores the ever-growing community of younger Gen Z discovering these movies and loving them enough to create micro-trends on TikTok based on the protagonist’s style in “When Harry Met Sally” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary.” Leaving many wondering what makes a rom-com a beloved part of our culture if not nostalgia?

It’s hard to imagine a time in which rom-coms weren’t widely adored and contributed to our perceptions of romance as a whole, but before 1989’s “When Harry Met Sally,” romantic comedies weren’t as common, with many romantic comedies of the past being screwball comedies or simply romantic dramas. Even after the explosion in popularity rom-coms had in the early 90s, romantic comedies have always generally been looked down upon as “lowbrow culture,” all the way back to the 1930s and the creation of screwballs.

Screwball comedies gained popularity in the 1930s in response to the Hays Code’s strong guidelines against sex, profanities, and sexual persuasions, allowing films to build sexual tension through witty dialogue and sly references. The genre heavily relies on witty and fast-paced humor, absurd situations, and romantic storylines that involve a battle of the sexes. Screwballs as a genre were often parodies of romantic comedies, allowing them to get away with more of that kind of humor without being questioned. Because of the strict rules of the Hays Code, films didn’t have the ability to display sex or outright sexuality, requiring them to make ingenious sexual innuendos and commentary as a way of portraying sexuality without getting in trouble with the studio system.

Screwballs were also a way that movies could get away with making social commentary in a way that wouldn’t be flagged by the code. These films would often make political and social commentary about the roles of women in society and the struggle for equality, often using subversive humor to get away with it.

Following the success of Screwballs in the 1930s and 40s, there was a cultural shift to more noir-style films, as well as more romantic musicals taking over the romance genre. After the boom of movie musicals in the 1950s and early 1960s, Hollywood was lacking in romantic comedies, the release of “Annie Hall” in 1977 being a cultural turning point in rom-coms and likely the creation of what we consider the modern romantic comedy.

1989 was the year rom-coms came back into the cultural sphere with full force with “When Harry Met Sally,” kicking off the rom-com boom of the 1990s and early 2000s. “When Harry Met Sally” was quite similar to “Annie Hall,” both follow pessimistic Jewish men and their more quirky and optimistic opposites falling in love in New York with their differing ending being their most defining trait. However, “When Harry Met Sally ” has a unique stylization, costuming, and quick-witted humor that earned its title of most influential modern rom-com.

The late 1990s saw rom-coms dominating the box office and charting the top 20 grossing film list, but by 2013, there were no romantic comedies on that list. After the recession hit, rom-coms began to see less interest from viewers, likely because of the frivolous themes and excess wealth being depicted throughout them. After the drop in viewership for rom-coms, studios decided that creating them wasn’t worth the financial risk and effectively stopped being a common genre in film.

With the increase of romantic comedy films being viewed again, it leaves many wondering why these films are continuing to flop at the box office. The release of “Crazy Rich Asians” in 2018 rose to be the highest-grossing romantic comedy of the 2010s, grossing over $238 million off of a $30 million dollar production budget. Since the release of “Crazy Rich Asians,” few romantic comedies have received as much widespread praise.

When dissecting some of the most popular rom-coms the essential elements can be brought down to ambiance, well-written supporting leads, and the ability to provide both good humor, as well as tear-jerking moments.

When comparing the newly released Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s “Anyone but You” to “Set It Up” which also stars Powell, it’s easy to see what “Anyone but You” is lacking. With very few scenes dedicated to world-building and connecting with supporting characters, it makes it hard to feel integrated into their world. The lack of interesting or funny supporting characters forces all the comedy on Sweeney and Powell’s characters, doing Sweeney’s acting abilities a disservice. In comparison, “Set It Up” had multiple hilarious and interesting side characters, creating a certain comedic atmosphere that follows throughout the movie. With wonderful additions to the cast beyond Powell and Zoey Deutch, the world in “Set It Up” feels more realistic and complex.

“Anyone but You” lacks any real cohesive aesthetic or stylization with many characters wearing slightly dated casual attire and never exploring the setting around them. Many popular rom-coms have a certain stylization that allows the viewer to see the world through a romanticized lens. With “When Harry Met Sally” many associate the movie with warm jazz music and the falling leaves of Autumn, Comparing “When Harry Met Sally” to “Anyone but You” it’s hard to ignore the corporate feel, lacking color and interesting music that are often associated with rom-coms. The work of Nancy Meyers is widely recognized throughout popular rom-coms of the 2000s, creating engaging sets and a wonderful atmosphere within the homes of the protagonists. The newest additions to the rom-com genre completely ignores the way world-building and aesthetics impact the viewer’s romanticized vision of the world of the protagonists.

The fact that both protagonists hold less creative careers also affects the atmosphere of the movie. Often the protagonists of rom-coms are depicted as being creatives, and with Sweeney’s character being a lawyer and Powell’s character in finance, it only adds to the cold and corporate tone. In contrast, “Set It Up” depicts Duetch’s character striving to be a working journalist, allowing her character to be more quirky and dynamic.

“Anyone but You” is as forgettable of a rom-com as its title suggests. The movie fails to portray the most important aspects of a romantic comedy, romance, and comedy. Sweeney’s lack of comedic timing mixed with her lack of chemistry with Powell results in a boring love story that misses the point of a rom-com entirely. While the resurgence of rom-coms is likely coming in the next decade, it leaves many of us wondering if it’ll be the resurgence we deserve as viewers.

