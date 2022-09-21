On Sep 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor died. At 70 years and 214 days, her rule is the longest in British history. She took the throne at the age of 25 and presided over 32 sovereign states in her lifetime including 15 at the time of her death. She is survived by 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 2 corgis.

The world was alerted of the Queen’s passing within minutes. I found out about the Queen’s death via Apple News. I was on FaceTime with a close friend whose first response was to check Twitter. She quickly sent multiple memes of the world’s reactions to the 96-year-old Queen’s death.

The internet today is ruthless, especially if you’re royal. Misdeeds often come to light and the internet wasted no time recounting the Queen’s very controversial past. But amidst the abundance of criticism and commentary, one question arose. What will be the future of the British monarchy?

Many consider this renewed debate disrespectful while others see the monarchy’s long history of colonialism, racism, pedophilia, and classism as justification for the ridicule. The monarchy’s history is filled with violence and thievery. Now is the perfect time to hold them accountable. “Never complain. Never explain” became an unofficial motto in the royal family under Queen Elizabeth II. Though the jokes may be distasteful to some, this is a great opportunity to educate the world on a long British reign that has rarely had to take responsibility for its actions.

The British have colonized hundreds of nations around the world. A recent article reported that of 200 total nations, the British Empire had invaded all but 22 of them. But no continent was colonized with the same swift force seen as seen in Africa., but no continent was colonized with the swift force seen in Africa. Between 1885 and 1914 the British had control of 30% of Africa. In that time, the British stole many of the continent’s riches including the diamonds that would adorn the Queen’s crown and scepter. The world’s largest discovered clear cut diamond was found in South Africa where it was known as the Great Star.. While under British rule the diamond was “given” to the monarchy in 1905. In recent years the South African government has asked for this and other diamonds to be returned to their homeland. This request has been met with inaction from the monarchy.

“Britain continues to benefit from the minerals of our country and other countries at the expense of the people,” said Provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo. “We remain in deep, shameful poverty, we remain with mass unemployment and rising levels of crime due to the oppression and devastation caused by her and her forefathers.”

After news of the Queen’s passing broke, Ireland rejoiced with parties and even remixed the announcement into a catchy DJ party tune that the country can be seen dancing to across social media. The British and the Irish have a bitter history that dates back 800 years when Britain invaded Ireland, resulting in centuries of war, religious conflict, and political division.

There have been allegations of pedophilia in the royal family. Prince Andrew came under fire due to his highly publicized friendships with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. The Prince allegedly engaged in sexual relations with a minor, Virginia Guiffre. This case was recently settled out of court for an estimated $16.3 million. King Charles was consistently advised byJimmy Savile on royal affairs. Though he would eventually be known as Britain’s most notorious predator, Savile received his knighthood from Queen Elizabeth herself in 1990.

Since Charles III took the throne days ago, the 73-year-old king has been met with renewed media scrutiny over past and present behavior. His impatience, though amusing, has not set well with many. King Charles divorced Princess Diana in 1996 after highly publicized infidelity. Princess Diana tragically died in a car accident the following year.

It’s hard to say what the future of the monarchy will be but I hope that it’s much better than their past. The monarchy is an outdated system that doesn’t really apply to the modern world. A meaningful path forward would have to include admitting the wrongs and making them right. They can start by returning the jewels, gold and artifacts that never belonged to them. Reparations should be paid to all of the countries that they have devastated around the world. More than apologies, the world needs change. Once those wrongs are acknowledged and corrected there might be relevance to the British Monarchy.