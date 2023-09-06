Smartphones are pinging notifications to warn everyone of SoCal’s first-ever tropical storm watch, preparing people for the category 4 hurricane that is about to hit Los Angeles. First-aid and food supply life hacks have taken over Instagram, encouraging people to take shelter. The National Weather Service forewarns dangerously high winds, life-threatening flash floods, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has just declared a state of emergency for Southern California.

Hours later, record-breaking rainfall and a minor earthquake have come, and gone. Is it over? Yup. It’s over.

Little Miss Hilary came by and scared the living hell out of SoCal, recalling haunted memories for Angelenos and mirroring an all too similar frenzy that COVID-19 brought us. But was it all just a bit too much?

Comparing the might of this tropical storm to the Coronavirus may seem like a stretch, but when I visited my local grocery store for a few basic dinner ingredients, I met the eyes of empty shelves where toilet paper and water once sat. I knew people had already geared into panic mode before the storm had even come. People freaked out, but it wasn’t their fault. When officials previously declared California in a state of emergency, a highly infectious deadly virus took over the globe. Rightfully, some Angelenos took official advisories into deep consideration, and survival mode was in full effect.

The overhyped wrath that Hilary was said to bring to the Los Angeles area came with underwhelming rainfall that only seemed to last overnight for some of LA. Officials truly displayed a sense of urgency and seriousness to ensure the safety of Southern Californians, such as wind and flood advisories, constant weather updates for smaller cities, and encouragement to refrain from driving. In retrospect, these are all logical safety measures during a storm, while other advisories were far-fetched for Hilary’s arrival. The Federal Emergency Management Agency went as far as to state that residents may need to survive alone for several days after Hilary’s visit, encouraging Angelenos to prepare for such occurrences. After witnessing the magnitude of Hurricane Hilary or lack thereof—these intense advisories seem slightly unconvincing.

While the excessive warning of the tropical storm’s potential impact seemed to skip over some parts of Los Angeles, it is important to note that there were notable signs of flooding and power outages in other SoCal areas. Desert cities located near the Coachella Valley, like Cathedral City, Palm Springs, and Indio, saw a considerable amount of rain that caused flooding and water damage in some cases. 911 lines were even temporarily down in those cities, leaving residents to text instead of call in an emergency. Only one fatality caused by Hilary was reported in Mexico.

School closures in districts across Southern California were enforced the day following Hurricane Hilary’s arrival, including Pasadena City College for precautionary measures.

And if a tropical hurricane was not enough for Southern Californians to handle, Mother Nature decided to throw in an earthquake, too, for good measure.

With rising anticipation of the storm, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit just outside Ojai, really shaking up SoCal residents and immediately setting off the “hurriquake” frenzy on social media. News outlets everywhere took to spreading the word, and Los Angeles was truly shocked. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the earthquake, and there is no evidence that the two are linked.

Rain, a hurricane, flooding, and an earthquake might be enough to make an Angeleno have nightmares that the world is ending. While Hurricane Hilary has departed Southern California, luckily, all of the hurriquake memes are here to stay.