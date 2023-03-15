The still simmering political regression in the United States hit a boiling point when pharmacy chain Walgreens announced that they would stop offering the abortion pill mifepristone in 21 conservative states on March 2.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, mifepristone blocks the hormone progesterone from allowing further development of a pregnancy before another medication called misoprostol induces cramping and bleeding, ejecting what cell structures have developed, effectively ending pregnancy.

Despite being considered a safe process, Republican attorneys general in these states made their dissent clear by threatening legal action against the company last month, using their sway to end access to this medical treatment for millions of Americans, and directly interfering in the rights of their constituents.

Given the context of the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, this political effort is an obvious effect of that decision and is also a part of a greater conservative movement to police marginalized communities, including the recently proposed banning of drag queens and calls to end marriage equality.

As a company, Walgreens should be held accountable for capitulating to these political desires over the needs of their consumer base, but their choice is not surprising.

While they will lose the money from customers buying these pills, losing their government contracts for millions of dollars in these states stand a greater threat to the company’s survival, although their choice to not offer mifepristone has already lost them profits anyways.

Four days after their announcement, California’s Democratic governor Gavin Newsom announced that he would refuse to renew a contract for $54 million with the company via Twitter. If other liberal states follow this route, the company could potentially lose its rank as the second-largest pharmacy chain in the country.

Although the financial losses to the company shouldn’t be significant, the resulting loss of pharmacies themselves could pose a loss of medical care, access, and information for people, especially in states dominated by conservative politicians.

This loss could be devastating for these communities as the political agenda of their lawmakers has already resulted in decreased and even censored education in schools, especially on these matters.

Of course, corporate entities like Walgreens serving as the source of such information is problematic within itself, but it is unfortunately where America is at now. This is why continued activism for education in sexual and reproductive health has to continue alongside the fight for abortion.

It further means that the American public has to continue to demonstrate their refusal to be at the mercy of corporations and governments, specifically in decisions about what medical care can be accessed and what should be taught regarding said care.The only thing that should truly factor into the government’s decisions about abortion is that less access to these pills or procedures doesn’t prevent abortion, but only makes it less safe and more deadly.