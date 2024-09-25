Share:

Super Bowl 2025 will be in New Orleans, and ever since Kendrick Lamar announced that he will be performing the halftime show. Fans and fellow rap peers are wondering why New Orleans’ own Lil Wayne isn’t taking the stage in his hometown.

“I’m the man of my land, call it Lil-Weezy-ana” Lil Wayne. “B.M. JR.” Tha Carter, Cash Money Records, 2004.

Although the Super Bowl does not traditionally have hometown artists, They should start now. Lil Wayne isn’t just another rapper, he’s one of the most influential artists in hip-hop. Instead they’ve chosen a rapper from Los Angeles to perform in Louisiana.

“I started this s**t, you just part of this s**t, I’m the heart of this s**t.” Lil Wayne “Dedicate.” Tha Carter V, Young Money/Cash Money Records, 2018.

While the Super Bowl has been held in New Orleans before, rappers were not performing. The first major hip-hop halftime show didn’t happen until 2022, when Dr. Dre and Snoop headlined with Kendrick as a special guest, in a performance that had an L.A. theme. It’s not about every Super Bowl needing a hometown performer. It’s about recognizing the legendary impact of Lil Wayne in a place where his influence runs deep. He represents not just himself but the legacy of southern rap, from Cash Money, Juvenile and the entire New Orleans Music scene.

Regardless of age or recent performances, Lil Wayne would be ready for the Super Bowl. Listeners seem to forget that this is the same Wayne who gave us classics like “Fireman,” The Carter series, No Ceiling mixtape and was featured on some of the biggest tracks. He’s been in the Rap game since Hot Boyz in ‘99 and managed to dominate the music industry until 2011. He was bigger than rap itself, crossing over into pop music and other genres. Let’s not forget his signature lighter flicker that sets the tone before his songs, letting the fans know it’s about to be “fire.”

“Shhh, the fireman coming” Lil Wayne “Fireman” Ther Carter II, Cash Money records, 2005.

People are bringing up his political views and his statements. But truthfully, no black man should be performing on that stage after how the NFL treated Kaepernick and Black men as whole.

No one is denying Kendricks artistry, but it just doesn’t feel like it’s his moment. It’s Jay-z’s decision who performs the halftime show, and he should understand how important it is to perform on one of the biggest platforms in your hometown.

Just imagine if the Super Bowl was in New York, and instead of Jay-z performing, it was Lil wayne. It just wouldn’t feel right.

So congratulations to Kendrick, we know he’s going to put on an amazing, creative show. But when it comes to New Orleans, Lil Wayne should’ve been representing.

