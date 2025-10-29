Share:

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret fashion show is the second show in their new rebrand era, and the one thing that helped them be back on the map were fan-made edits of highlights from the show that flooded feeds. The company missed the mark yet again, not understanding that the glitz and glamour were not the issue. It was the portrayal of who got to be glamorous and glitzy. Trans women, women of color, plus-sized women, and disabled women wanted to be a part of the fantasy image, and angel status was not just one pink ribbon tied box.

After a six-year hiatus, Victoria’s Secret revived its famous fashion show just last year in 2024, following backlash over a perceived lack of diversity and inclusion in its modeling cast. Online people have called out the company’s values and created discourse, debunking the perpetuated image and pressure to achieve beauty, made to feel like it was unattainable.

After backlash, Victoria’s Secret swung the pendulum in the opposite direction years later for their 2022 ‘Undefinable campaign”, emphasizing that beauty cannot be defined by one look, one vision, or one standard. The models were bare-faced or wore minimal makeup, and the color grade of the photo shoot was muted, gray, and neutral. This campaign also faced backlash because it did not deliver the intended message. In some way, it was creating division and exclusivity, like “realistic” or “average” every day women were not glamorous like an angel because of whatever made them different.

A star-studded cast of angel alumni and familiar faces new to the V.S. runway, Victoria’s Secret made sure every angel shone on their own, and millions were in awe of the angels glowing through the screen as models made TikToks, took polaroids, and embraced the sisterhood of being an angel, uplifting each other. Pregnant Jasmin Tookes opened the show, adorned in gold and lighting up the dark studio factory. Quenlin “Quen” Blackwell, known for her out-of-the-box humor, made her PINK debut. She’s not just another influencer; she was an angel who earned her wings. The first professional athlete, Angel Reese, was an angel like no other, making her runway debut days after a video was posted of her learning how to walk in heels. Alex Consani, the first trans V.S. Angel, made a comeback for her second year in a row.

Despite the hiatus and bankruptcy, V.S.’s comeback is not being credited enough for how impressive it is to bring back such a large-scale, highly anticipated production, not to its original and most nostalgic form; however, V.S. is taking the notes, and with increasing widespread popularity on TikTok, they can take the constructive criticism, for instance, creating a response video to comments about no slickbacks and instead posted a clip of the angels getting ready with blowouts and the famous pink hair rollers. The economy and business have had a major impact on the costs of production. They could not produce a multi-million dollar bra like years prior, however, due to the hauls and try-ons, once the 2025 runway collection was released, merch flew off shelves, causing a supply demand as eager fans currently wait for a restock.

Victoria’s Secret has yet to make its impact and live up to its once legendary status; however, they have left its pink print on the industry. The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is now available on Amazon Prime or the Victoria’s Secret YouTube channel.

