“The meteoric rise in autism is among the most alarming public health developments in history,” began President Donald J. Trump in his conference on Monday, September 22, 2025.

President Trump and U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. made an announcement stating bold actions they were taking to ‘confront the nation’s autism epidemic’. President Trump and Secretary Kennedy made claims that Tylenol was causing a rise in autism diagnoses, and described the rise as an ‘epidemic’ that needed to be stopped, comparing autism, a neurodevelopmental disorder that many people live with, to a disease that needs to be eradicated.

Tylenol, the common brand name for the drug Acetaminophen, is the most common painkiller for pregnant women because most other painkillers are not safe for the baby, due to possible miscarriages or other complications. Pregnant women mostly take Tylenol, to stave off any fevers or illness that are likely more harmful to the baby than having autism.

There are no studies that prove an actual link between acetaminophen use and an increase in autism diagnoses.

A huge part of how Trump backed up his claims is by pointing to the increase in diagnoses.

“Because when you go from 20,000 to 10,000, and then you go to 12, you know there’s something artificial. They’re taking something,” proclaims President Trump.

First of all, that is not necessarily correct, as correlation does not always equate to causation. Hank Green, a well known YouTuber and creator of ‘Crash Course’, reacted to Trump’s autism announcement on his channel and broke the situation down for viewers.

Green begins to explain why there may be an increase in diagnoses.

“It’s two effects. One is diagnostic switching. So what we used to call intellectual disability is now much more commonly called autism,” said Green. “So that, for much of our history, would just have been diagnosed as mental retardation.”

Green continues to share more potential risk factors that may cause autism.

“The increase in the number of kids who survive preterm birth has gone up substantially over the last 20 years, and those kids have a significantly higher chance of being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, something like 15% of kids who are born before week 25. And those kids used to just die, like they used to not survive, but now more of them are surviving,” explained Green. “So that contributes a small amount to the increase in diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder. Also an increase in diabetes that can lead to an increase in the risk of autism.”

Green’s analysis is a much more logical explanation for this increase than Trump’s Tylenol theory.

Trump also tried to point to the Amish as an example of why women should not take Tylenol.

“But you have certain groups, the Amish as an example, they have essentially no autism,” said Trump.

According to scientists, the Amish do indeed have cases of autism. Fear mongering is a big worry after this announcement. Trump is now suggesting taking Leucovorin, a drug used primarily to manage the side effects of chemotherapy, to treat autism which helps some autistic children to improve speech comprehension, but it is in no way a cure and the risks are unknown. Also, the rate of autism has increased even as the use of Tylenol has decreased in pregnant women.

Even worse, Trump doesn’t seem to care that he may be spreading harmful misinformation. Near the beginning of his speech, he even remarked about how Kennedy wanted to be careful with what he said, but that he would not be careful with what he said.

“They are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol during pregnancy unless medically necessary. That’s for instance in cases of extremely high fever that you feel you can’t tough it out, you can’t do it. I guess there’s that,” said Trump. “But if you can’t tough it out, if you can’t do it, that’s what you’re going to have to do. You’ll take a Tylenol, but it’ll be very sparingly.”

The repetition of the phrase ‘tough it out’ by Trump is used to subtly shame women, those who are already mothers with autistic children, those who are pregnant, and those who may be planning that if they can not endure this pain, one of the worst pains, they are weak.

Christina Collura, an educator and autism advocate, has a son with autism and was horrified at Trump’s announcement and how it made it seem like there was something wrong with autistic people, with anyone who happened to be neurodivergent.

“I’ve never looked at my family as being a disaster or horrendous,” Collura said. “Do I wish things could change in little spots of our lives? Who doesn’t, but to actually say that children on the spectrum cause that sort of situation. It’s heartbreaking.”

This entire announcement was unnecessary and harmful. Trump’s heroism complex indicates that he believes he is some savior saving the world from the ‘big bad autism’ when autism, while at times frustrating like other neurodivergent conditions, is not inherently awful, and by saying it Trump demonizes not just autistic people, but all neurodivergent people who simply have a brain that works differently.

