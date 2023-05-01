With the rise of music streaming platforms from Spotify and Apple Music to YouTube and Pandora, some may believe vinyl records are a thing of the past. But how we enjoy music continues to evolve, and that assumption couldn’t be farther from the truth.

The first long playing commercial vinyl record was released in 1930. Now in 2022, vinyl sales have increased 1000% more than the previous decade.

Vinyl has always faced competition from CDs, given that they are more convenient, travel friendly, and claim to offer a more enjoyable listening experience. But, for the first time since 1987, vinyls have surpassed CD sales nationwide. RIAA charts have shown that in 2022 there were about 33.4 million CD units sold, compared to 41.3 million vinyl units sold.

What’s the difference, why is there a sudden change, and is this just a fluke or will this be the case for years to come?

One reason for the rise in record sales is the fashion trend aspect behind it. Everyone likes to be different or try to display their unique interest and this is a great way to do it. The majority of people have headphones or have a speaker already. It’s basic and it isn’t aesthetically pleasing in most cases.

Record players and vinyls appeal to the eye and the ear, and also give the impression that music in this genre has a higher priority to the individual because getting your hands on these items requires hunting, effort and dedication compared to the ease of downloading songs or albums on streaming services.

This allows fans to showcase, and mostly brag, about how big of a fan they actually are. Vinyl collecting is a way for fans to feel like they have separated themselves from the average listener of a particular artist.

Obviously physical copies being bought help the artist and their label, but it’s becoming more and more important to make an artist competitive in the album selling market. There’s a difference for mainstream artists to have their album go number one compared to if it finishes in the top 3, especially when the competitors are someone that might not be expected.

The same week The Weeknd released his fifth studio album, “Dawn FM,” Atlanta’s artist Gunna dropped his third studio album, “DS4Ever.” If you had to guess, most would say The Weeknd sold more albums in the first week. Most would be wrong.

Gunna outsold the most popular artist in the world not just in the debut week, but the next week as well. Because the “Dawn FM” release was pushed up, physical copies of the album weren’t ready yet. While on Gunna’s end, there were no untimely complications that resulted in a decrease to his sales. “Dawn FM” did break multiple records, but it never got to be the number one album.

It’s getting to a point where it’s hard to believe someone really loves an artist if they don’t have a vinyl from them. Sure, Apple Music may say they’re your number one artist every year, but what do you have to show for it?

The refreshed interest of physical vinyl copies is more important and holds more value than we may think. Every big artist is going to get great streaming numbers regardless of the quality, but for a lesser known artist, holding the top spot can have a significant impact on their future.

On top of that, if you really loved that artist why wouldn’t you invest in something that not only helps them do better, but has a positive effect on you? Granted they can quickly add up in price, but that tends to apply to things that grow in value.

Being in the top listening percentile or having them as your top artist is a basic, temporary flex, but at some point it’s time to separate yourself from the rest and collecting vinyl is one way to do it. Whether the artist is already established or is up and coming, show some real support. Go out of your way and start that collection.