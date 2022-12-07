China’s zero policy COVID restrictions are a travesty illuminating the abuses perpetuated by The Communist Party of China. Measures imposed by the policy are severe and prevent businesses from operating and residents from leaving their homes. According to a BBC report, these lockdowns are mandated even in cases where the spread of the virus has been local. It is gravely unfortunate that freedom is not an inherent right to the people of China as it might seem to other countries. These rights are easily stripped away with strict protocols like these disguised as means of preventative action.

It has been 33 years since the call for democracy echoed around the globe during the great Tiananmen Square protests and little has improved. President Xi Jinping and his minions are waging a war against the Chinese people and dismissing their pleas for a change.

Despite the risk of imprisonment and even death, thousands of everyday civilians have garnered the courage to rise up against the iron grip that has suppressed them for so long. Citizens of all ages have banded together for a common cause. Tension has been gradually rising for several months as restrictions become more and more stringent.

Recently a deadly fire at an apartment complex in Urumqi was a catalyst for widespread condemnation and further outcry. Ten people lost their lives in what has been considered by many to have been entirely avoidable if it were not for sweeping lockdowns. The apartment had been sealed as part of the measures, preventing escape for residents attempting to flee.

As a response to the ongoing turmoil, the Communist Party of China has publicly addressed those behind the protests as being motivated by ulterior motives. Crackdowns on the protestors have been swift, cruel, and calculating. In leaked videos, law enforcement officials can be seen beating demonstrators and forcibly taking them into custody. Regardless of the retaliation, acts of opposition have continued to skyrocket and voices for Jinping’s resignation are unwilling to be silenced.

Many of the demonstrators are utilizing peaceful methods not unlike those seen in 1989. Demonstrators are using blank pieces of white A4 paper to create vacant hand signs, a symbol of all that is forcibly silenced. One protester told The Guardian the empty signs represent “what we have to say yet cannot be said.”

Aside from the human toll, the measures have shown to be adversely affecting the economy. Businesses have been shuttered and production plants have closed, leaving millions without work and a juggernaut economy ready to topple. China is one of the world’s largest suppliers of exported goods. The damage of these restrictions are likely to have devastating effects both in China and around the globe.

Jinping has repeatedly showcased his tyranny and the people of China deserve better. Generations banding together to defy the wrath upon them is a remarkable cry for change that cannot be muddled or silenced. The change the Chinese people deserve is a realized dream of freedom.