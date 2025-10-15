Share:

Over the past two years we have witnessed the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel grow larger as hundreds of thousands of innocent lives continue to be needlessly taken or harmed due to this ‘war’. On September 29th, President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the White House to discuss a possible lasting peace plan to end the conflict in Gaza. The harmful alliance between the President and Prime Minister have continuously proposed lopsided solutions to Hamas and resorting to threats and acts of violence if they were to decline, this time being no different as they aimed to invoke fear and hopelessness in Hamas if they were to say no.

Both Trump and Netanyahu continue calling this conflict a ‘war’ in hopes of justifying their actions and swaying public perception their way. Although neither side is free of fault as any innocent lives taken is devastating and terrible, what Israel has continued to do over these two years is clearly genocide. This peace plan is a clear insincere proposition to try and give Israel what they’ve wanted while trying to paint themselves as the good guys as if they’re being reasonable. They’ve given Palestinians no reason to trust this solution that would leave them unprotected and vulnerable to further attacks.

President Trump never passes up an opportunity in which he can try and portray himself as the savior that we’ve all needed which he showcases once more while presenting this plan. Trump thrives off feeding his ego in whatever manner he can and giving off the understanding that he was the major factor for ending this ‘war’ is right up his alley. The idea that we can believe with this deal in place the genocide will be over and Palestinians can begin to rebuild the life that has been tragically ripped from them sounds amazing, but having faith in this administration or in Israel to uphold their end is seemingly not possible.

Throughout these two years there has evidently been no peace or resolution in sight as all the ceasefire deals have been rejected or violated from both sides as they continued to be far apart in a compromise during negotiations. These gaps that need to be filled in the deals seem to come at the expense of Palestinians as every proposal that’s been approved by the Prime Minister would leave them exposed to further attacks with no protection in place for them anymore.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has continuously rejected proposed ceasefires and has been adamant that Hamas must be removed in order for any ceasefire to take place. Yet, removing Hamas would make Palestinians even more vulnerable by leaving them with no military support. This recent meeting concluded with similar conditions which included Hamas’ removal and the return of all hostages, both dead or alive. Hamas has made it clear that they are willing to return the hostages which is the key factor in the deal, but their distrust over Israel has been what has made them reluctant in accepting these terms in the past.

President Trump would seemingly threaten Hamas during the same speech in which he proposed peace as he gave them an ultimatum. This not only proved once again that nothing about the President shows us that he truly wants a peaceful end to this conflict, but once again communicated his continued backing of Israel harming Palestinians if Hamas were to decline this plan.

“We have one signature that we need, and that signature will pay in hell if they don’t sign,” Trump said during his speech to U.S. military officials.

Hamas would respond to this plan by agreeing to some aspects of the deal by agreeing to release the hostages and handing over power to other Palestinians but did not accept the demand of disarming which continues to leave them split in negotiations but taking steps towards a possible agreement.

With his 20-point peace plan, Trump presented this proposition that would hand over parts of Gaza to a Palestinian committee appointing himself the chair of this committee which he has named the “Board of Peace” putting himself front and center of this conflict resolution awaiting praise and approval to feed his narcissistic ego.

The mistrust between Israel and Hamas comes to the surprise of no one, Hamas agreeing to this plan and returning the hostages and possibly disarming would put Palestinians at an even greater risk if Israel would decide to break this ceasefire. The proposal is visibly leaning in the favor of Israel with the U.S. supporting them no matter what. From what we’ve seen, any sort of violation to this peace plan by Israel could lead to a devastating result, giving Israel further authority and support in destroying Palestine.

Finding a way to trust Trump with this resolution is nearly impossible, he has time and time again made it wholeheartedly clear that he will back Israel regardless and further proves this with this peace plan. He has said he would support Israel in “finishing the job” if Hamas were to decline this proposal. As the president talked about this plan, he showed everyone his real thoughts on Hamas which to no one’s surprise is pure negativity and hatred.

“Everyone understands that the ultimate result must be the elimination of any danger posed in the region, and that danger is caused by Hamas,” Trump said during a news conference last Monday afternoon

Throughout the past week we’ve witnessed the starting process of this hopefully prolonged peace agreement. Hamas has steadily begun releasing the hostages both deceased and living while Israel has done the same as over a thousand Gazans have returned. We’re seeing positive progress to ensure lasting peace with these exchanges as of now, but there are already some visible cracks indicating that this may not last. Hamas has stated that it will take time to find all the possible remains of the hostages that were lost and this has caused an uproar on Israel’s side. Israel has been said to already be slowing down aid that has been going into Gaza and not reopening the Rafah border that crosses with Egypt where hundreds of trucks with food are stationed presumably because of these delays.

Hamas returning the 20 remaining hostages should’ve been a clear indication that they are willing to hold their end of the deal, but finding all the possible remains of those hostages that were killed will take time. After two years of constant attacks back and forth leaving Gaza almost completely destroyed, expecting delays in finding the remains of the deceased Israeli hostages should be expected, but to Israel this is unacceptable. Israel’s response to these delays has shown that they are already on edge of the future of this ceasefire holding while also relaying warnings to Palestinians.

“Any delay of or deliberate avoidance will be considered a gross violation of the agreement and will be responded to accordingly.”Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a social media post.

We can all only hope that this ‘Board of Peace’ can truly put an end to this ongoing genocide and prevent any further onslaught from either side, preventing any continued loss of innocent lives and finding a lasting resolution is what’s important. The President and Prime Minister haven’t given the public and Palestinians any reason to have faith in this ceasefire holding. This plan shouldn’t convince anyone into believing this conflict is resolved until enough time has passed with clear indications that it will last.

No person that has exclaimed to be so persistent in achieving peace will in the same speech threaten one side with continued attacks with hell to pay if they were to decline this deal. For the sake of the innocent lives that remain on both sides, this plan being upheld from everyone involved is the best scenario. The constant unreliability and hypocrisy that we have witnessed over time only leaves us questioning if that is possible.

