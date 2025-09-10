Share:

There has been news circulating about Donald Trump’s health declining since pictures were surfacing of his bruised hands during a press conference. He also had bruises on his legs, that people began to speculate that he was dying. The rumor mill was running wild this past weekend that Trump had passed away from his health conditions, but this past Tuesday, Trump held a press conference about the Space Command’s relocation, and the meeting displayed Trump as very much alive and in good condition, obvious signs that clearly the rumors were chalked up to just as hearsay.

The bruising seen on his hands was diagnosed by the White House Physician as “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking.” This sounds like this makes sense since Trump is shaking people’s hands consistently as a sign of respect. Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency following leg swelling. He was diagnosed with CVI, Chronic Venous Insufficiency. His legs are swollen, but at his age, this doesn’t sound uncommon for people in their late 70s and early 80s. The work that he does keeps him on his toes and, as the President, he has to hit the ground running.

For a person at his age that is taking the responsibility to run the country as the President of the United States is a tall and daunting task for a person in their early 80’s but Trump seems healthy at his age. The netizens that began the rumors online early Saturday must have felt shock when they saw Trump live in color while he shared his special announcement. In the netizen’s defense, their rumors began when Trump wasn’t seen or heard from publicly. By Saturday noon, were Google searches trending about Donald Trump’s whereabouts and if he was really dead. Despite hate, backlash, and prejudice towards Trump, users seemed concerned about the President’s health and well-being on that particular day.

We must have a President in a good, stable, and healthy condition if he is going to continue making this country a better place than how he found it before his second presidential term began. After all, the American citizens that voted for Trump the previous election are depending on him to follow through on what he campaigned about, and we need a healthy President to fulfill those extremely important objectives. These death hoax rumors, that people probably wished were true, have been summed up only as fake news.

Follow: