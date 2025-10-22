Share:

The ongoing battle continues to keep TikTok available in America as President Trump negotiates another extension. This past January, it was a race against the clock as users feared the end and it approached — with less than 24 hours to spare before Trump stepped in to save it again and played the hero. Due to Trump’s international ties and policy cuts, there has yet to be a final or a closing decision made, so tension builds between China and The United States

The American government has been hesitant to continue access to TikTok in the United States due to this alignment of U.S and Chinese laws. Claims that TikTok users’ data is being sold and viewed by Chinese authorities, going against privacy laws. As reported by Times, Chinese

Officials have denied these claims.

Trump had conflicting debates about how he felt about TikTok during his campaign. In fact, he was the one who originally wanted to ban the app in America, but later saved it.

The New Yorker States that ‘During the first Trump Administration—when Trump himself tried to ban TikTok—Oracle was part of a negotiated compromise that allowed TikTok to continue operating in the U.S. In a partnership known as Project Texas, Oracle’s servers were chosen to host the data of American TikTok users. Some were skeptical that the plan alleviated national-security concerns.”

Fast forward a few years, and Oracle is the powerhouse, overseeing the app users and controlling the algorithm. Trump’s change in skepticism is due to his winning the 2025 election. His former on-goers and admirers rallied together online to promote the slogan “Make America Great Again AGAIN in 2024.

According to NBC News, “Trump has gone back and forth on the ban, but he credits TikTok with helping him win last year’s presidential election and has expressed concern about alienating its huge and youthful user base.

“It’s owned by Americans, and very sophisticated Americans,” Trump said at the signing. “This is going to be American operated all the way.” tells CNBC News

Trump finds this acquisition valuable, signing a big deal like this means big business for the U.S government with the app valuing up to $35 billion dollars. Despite hesistancy from Chinese officials, the U.S is able to take 20% ownership of the stock. Making the app American operated means changes to by laws and being able to make policies abide by the American government instead of the Chinese.

Trump is playing hero, not to create some good guy leverage, but for his 1984 Big Brother agenda. No doubt banning the app completely is feeding into fascist ideals. However, limiting and taking down posts while also controlling for your page algorithm to showcase far-right or anti-stereotypical liberal content emphasizes authoritarianism.

Users are commenting that they have landed on the wrong side of TikTok when all of a sudden, pro-Trump content fills their FYP. But also, you somehow cannot look up certain words at times? People use the word music festival to discuss the protests and gatherings in LA this summer? Is the watermelon emoji replacing the Palestinian flag? It’s his way of putting people in line and fearing over their digital footprint.

Follow: