Just weeks after tightening immigration and conducting mass deportations, President Donald Trump has proposed a $5 million ‘gold card’ to replace the current EB-5 foreign investor citizenship, showing how utterly focused he is on status and money.

Trump introduced this concept of a plan on Feb. 26, only about a month after his inauguration, when he signed executive orders that would restrict immigration and even attempted to end birthright citizenship, which is a constitutional right.

This gold card seems contradictory to Trump’s immigration goals, but it gives him exactly what he wants: control over who he allows in the country. He stated in his congressional speech on March 3 that “while we take out the criminals, killers, traffickers and child predators… we will now bring in brilliant, hard-working, job-creating people.”

Of course, these “brilliant, hard-working, job-creating people” are really just anyone he deems worthy and wealthy enough to gain citizenship in the U.S. Typically, Congress would approve the qualifications for citizenship, but Trump claims that his gold card will not need congressional approval, leaving it to him and his staff to approve it.

This new endeavor comes conveniently after Trump has enacted the deportation of 5,693 people as of Feb. 3. On top of that, Trump stated he strives to bring in wealthy students to gain citizenship, even though he has been cutting money from top universities, such as Columbia University.

So why would Trump propose a way to citizenship that refutes all of his claims about immigrants? He’s money-hungry. Trump has been on a streak of money-motivated actions, such as his and Elon Musk’s rampage of “cost-cutting” across the government.

This is just another addition to his greedy roster of money-making. However, it should be no surprise that Trump is so avaricious, seeing as he has a long list of failed business ventures and an accompanying list of bankruptcies.

Trump doesn’t seem concerned about the consequences this new bid could bring either. He suggested that he would consider allowing Russian oligarchs, who are wildly controversial for their influence and connections to the Kremlin, to access these gold cards.

Trump has been a businessman from the start. His entire focus on status and wealth damages opportunities for immigrants who cannot afford the whopping $5 million citizenship and shows just how greedy Trump is for money.

