Donald Trump has officially pushed the constitutional limit with his newest endeavor: aiming for a third term. Trump, stating how serious he is about a third presidential term, is willing to jump through all kinds of hoops to avoid the elephant in the room, the Constitution.

At the end of March, Trump made the jarring statement to NBC that he was “not joking” about attempting to bypass the Constitution to secure the presidency in 2028. This isn’t the first time the words ‘‘third term’’ have come out of Trump’s mouth, but this is the first time it has been backed by sincerity and at least a concept of a plan.

In his interview with NBC News, Trump confirmed that an option to bypass the 22nd Amendment is to have Vice President JD Vance secure the presidency in 2028 and then pass the role on to Trump. Once again, this is a wild loophole that is created to avoid the Constitution.

Trump has hinted at the fact that he has more than one strategy that would allow him to take on a third presidential term, stating, “There are methods in which you could do it.”

This is clearly a violation of the 22nd Amendment, which states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,” but this isn’t the first time Trump has attempted to wiggle around the Constitution.

Trump sought to end birthright citizenship, a Constitutional right, on the day of his inauguration. This absurd attempt, along with his newest third-term bid, clearly points to a lack of respect for the foundations of the U.S. government.

Trump has never held back on committing constitutionally questionable actions, which makes this proposal all the more frightening. His list of actions includes the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after losing the election, the massive federal funding freezes he’s enacted, and, of course, his disregard for court orders.

He isn’t the only one who has conceived this plan and supported it, though. Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who went to prison for refusing to testify in front of the Jan. 6 committee, is one of those unyielding supporters.

After Trump’s comments to NBC regarding the third term, Bannon took it upon himself to publicly support Trump and publicly discredit the Constitution. Bannon said on television with Bill Maher that “President Trump is going to run for a third term, and President Trump is going to be elected again on the afternoon of January 20th of 2029.”

Not only is Bannon incorrect about when election day is, but he is also incorrect about how the interpretation of the Constitution works. Bannon claimed that he has a team of people working on reviewing the 22nd Amendment and interpreting it.

Although this team may be real, the interpretation of the Constitution is not up to a team of Trump supporters; it is up to the U.S. Supreme Court, but I could understand how the lines may be blurred now.

Trump and his foolish supporters will ultimately do anything to avoid the most important document in the U.S., the Constitution. Whether this is because he believes he has higher power or he simply doesn’t care, everyone should be concerned about the current and the future of our government.

