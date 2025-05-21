Share:

Just when it seemed Donald Trump’s social media presence couldn’t go further downhill, he, for whatever reason, decided to post an AI-generated photo of himself as the pope only days after Pope Francis passed away. What could have potentially been played off as another one of Trump’s inane, unfunny “memes”, was instead shared by the official White House’s X and Instagram, fitting in with all the other tasteless, unprofessional photos on that account.

Aside from the post being blatantly tone-deaf, it’s also incredibly disrespectful. It wasn’t just a joke, it came at a sensitive time for millions of Catholics mourning the loss of a powerful leader. To them, seeing the president portray himself as the next pope wasn’t just offensive, it was hurtful to their faith. Even Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York said that the photo was “not good.” Even further, Bishop Thomas Paprocki wrote, “This is deeply offensive to Catholics, especially during this sacred time that we are still mourning the death of Pope Francis and praying for the guidance of the Holy Spirit for the election of our new Pope.” He also demanded an apology. As expected, there has been none.

Republicans have written this post off as satirical dark humor; a picture meant to entertain his fanbase. But that excuse wears thin when the timing and the symbolism are so glaringly insensitive. Posting a made up image about himself during a time of crisis, wasn’t just a lack of judgement. It’s a clear signal that Trump has no sense of decency, and will cross any boundary. Instead of putting out reassurance or a sense of confidence in the nation, he decided to provoke. This situation speaks to a larger issue. Trump has never been shy about exploiting institutions; religion, the presidency, grief; for personal branding.

What’s even more troubling, is this is normal behavior coming from Trump. Both the white house and him have posted images just like this, and show no signs of stopping. The post wasn’t funny, or entertaining. It was a terrible, edgy stunt that should further reinforce how unserious Trump truly is about leading our nation.

