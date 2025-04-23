Share:

It’s time to bring back the romance comedy magic that the early 2000s had.

Although there are some acceptable rom-coms, such as “Always Be My Maybe” “Crazy Rich Asians”, and “Holidate”, that came out after the golden era for romance films, they don’t quite have the same feel as the early 2000s rom-com movies.

For instance, the classic romance movie, “How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days”, released in 2003. The film stars Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey and follows an intriguing storyline. An aspiring journalist is placing a bet with her boss about how easy it is to lose a guy in less than two weeks after making them fall in love. What makes this film an absolute classic isn’t just the unique storyline, but the connection and chemistry between the main characters. Each time one of the characters was on screen, there was something about their comedic timing or body language that left you wanting more.

Technology has also been dominant in current films as producers push more towards fulfilling brand deals rather than relying on revenue. Needless to say, the amount of phones and technology used in films now spoil their authenticity.

Movie screenwriting is also a factor that has severely changed through the years. With more creative freedom in the early 2000s, scripts felt more sophisticated whereas now they are simply taking a plot that has been produced and milking it like all the Cinderella adaptations. Forcing a plot has also been a common factor in new films. There was not a single moment within the old rom-coms in which something felt forced upon the audience, unlike the 2023 film, “Anyone But You.”

Moving forward a couple of years, we were given the movie adaptation masterpiece, “Pride and Prejudice,” released in 2005. It is currently being rereleased in theaters to celebrate its 20th anniversary, and fanatics are filling up every seat possible. The adaptation starred Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen and takes place in the 1800s in the English countryside. The film follows the Bennet family and their desire to find love and get married despite coming from a lower-class family. However, one family member, Elizabeth Bennet, meets a man, Mr. Darcy, and both have their conflicts, but eventually overcome their obstacles and fall in love.

Despite being written by the well-known author Jane Austen, the film itself did an excellent job of capturing the early language and scenery of the 19th century. Each character was given their distinct quirky traits and made each character stand out in its own way: style, mannerism, devotion, and even intelligence. Despite having a very common trope of enemies to lovers, its diversity in emotion and character growth allows it to be such a success. Many characters and their lines throughout the film remain relatable, so much so that social media trends are revolving around this specific film.

However, it is worth noting that not all early 2000s romance movies were a success. Take the film Love Actually, released in 2003. This specific movie is one that had its intentions of becoming great but didn’t quite get there with all the holes in its storyline. The film was too preoccupied with incorporating five different love stories all in one and failed by only ever progressing one.

Movies now rely solely on dialogue rather than small intimate moments between characters. There have been some movies that have gained respect; however, not nearly as many as twenty years ago. It’s time to bring back the sophisticated writing, unique storylines, and intimacy that romance comedies had instead of recycling ideas and making sequels.

