Mayor Karen Bass announced a new initiative that will rely on private donations to help provide homes for LA’s unhoused. While this sounds good, it’s unclear if this will be a step in the right direction. What else could be done for the unhoused crisis? On paper, it’s great seeing Mayor Bass have such ambition in announcing her plan considering how bad the homeless situation is. Proposing a new bill or adjusting the system for more benefits would honestly be a better solution than just relying on private donations.

Nowadays, it’s impossible to drive in LA without seeing dozens of homeless tents or seeing people lying on the street not knowing if they’re dead or a threat to your safety. A while ago I encountered a crazy homeless guy who pulled a dagger on me and my family when visiting an old church that’s now abandoned and haunted by old memories and people who claim they have been done dirty by the system and have no benefits.

While her plan of relying on private donations is a pretty good idea, the thought of her probably not having a backup plan is pretty worrisome. Right now everyone has different priorities to be donating money to LA4LA with our economy being difficult with prices skyrocketing due to inflation. It’s impossible to think the rich would give to the less fortunate when they are struggling and have to sell their multi-million dollar mansions. Gus Lira, a managing partner at a private jet charter company, loved living in Malibu, but told Business Insider, “the main reason, and for many of the people that I know, is just taxes. It’s just crazy. California is making it very difficult for everybody.”

It’s almost foolish to plead with them rather than use other means without it affecting us if none of the private donors are willing to donate due to an increase in taxes on their mansions. And who knows if later on down the line due to insufficient donations the LA4LA homelessness project could be put on hold.

There are dozens of reliefs/bills they can use/push to be signed into law as their advantage to aid with this honestly brilliant project. Assembly Bill 724 is a perfect example of being beneficial, requiring specified state entities California included, a state agency or department that funds, implements, or administers a state program to provide housing or housing-related services to people dealing with homelessness or are at risk of homelessness.

This is perfect. It’s the same goal Mayor Bass aims to achieve with LA4LA, by providing housing or housing-related services to homelessness and could be more efficient. Having Mayor Bass try to push for this bill would be more effective as it could get more people getting behind it if enforced or by letting people know they don’t have to spend money on it instead getting funding from the government.

Another good instance of a beneficial resolution is Bill 827, which requires the homeless council to develop and publish an action plan related to preventing and ending homelessness. It goes back to earlier when thinking about how Mayor Bass should discuss another potential solution in case the private donations she’s relying on fall through. This also allows them to possibly go back and revise LA4LA to be more thought out and prepared for anything that can go wrong with it.

In the end, Mayor Bass has some good ideas about the Homeless crisis, but hopefully, she has a backup plan for her backup plan in case LA4LA falls apart.

