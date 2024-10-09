Share:

In a rather refreshing turn of events, the vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz showed a display of professionalism and civility that has unfortunately become something of a rarity in political debates. Instead of spending most of the debate attacking one another’s character, the two Vice Presidential candidates focused on discussing policies and addressing the concerns of American citizens. This is exactly how a vice presidential debate should be conducted, as the main purpose of a vice presidential candidate during a presidential campaign should be to be a likable accessory to their running-mate.

There is a very significant difference between how many people watched the presidential debate versus the vice presidential debate, with the vice presidential debate allotting 43.15 million viewers and 67 million people tuning in to the presidential debate. Because of this, the vice presidential debate isn’t as big of a deal when it comes to the presidential campaign. A poor performance in a vice presidential certainly won’t result in a candidate dropping out of a race. So more than anything, it is imperative for VP candidates to make their running-mates look good by backing up their stances on policies.

Tim Walz, who has been praised by moderates, democrats, and anti-Trump republicans since he was announced to be Kamala Harris’ running-mate for his relatability and normalcy performed rather disappointingly. He did not come off as impressive as JD Vance, which can be attributed to the fact that he is just a regular guy, not a career politician who graduated from Yale. He spoke very plainly and directly, but even he referred to himself as a “knucklehead at times.”

On the other hand, JD Vance who often comes across as unlikable, uncharismatic, and to quote Tim Walz, just plain “weird,” certainly stepped up his game at the debate. He came across as reasonable and polite, outclassing Donald Trump in every sense of the word. Vance’s calm, rational demeanor was particularly surprising given how easily baited his running-mate has been during debates.

Still, Vance presented many of the same regressive, backwards views as Donald Trump on issues such as abortion and immigration. The main difference between the two is that Vance articulates these ideas far more eloquently than Trump and with a certain finesse that serves as a major contrast to the former President’s brashness.

It’s really no surprise that JD Vance came across a lot more impressive than Tim Walz. He had a much more commanding presence on the debate stage because he knows the game and how to play it. Before running for office, Vance attended Yale Law school and briefly practiced as a corporate lawyer, whereas Walz graduated from a state school and was a high school teacher.

There is, of course, nothing wrong with Walz’s background–if anything, it makes him a more appealing candidate–but while Walz may be better at connecting with real Americans, Vance is unsurprisingly better at the more politician-y aspects of the job.

Generally speaking, Vance comes across as far more reasonable than Trump, but that does not make his views on some major issues any less concerning. One quality in particular that Vance and Trump share is their distaste for fact-checkers during the debate, as they prevent them from misinforming the American people, attempting to trick them into voting in their favor.

Vance made it a point to blame practically every major problem in the United States on the “Harris administration,” which is inherently misleading given that Vice Presidents don’t actually have very much power.

He also said a lot of things that were just flat out lies. He falsely claimed that 1 million migrants who crossed the border illegally have committed some other crime. He falsely claimed that Minnesota’s abortion protection law can deny lifesaving care to babies who survive botched late-term abortions. He falsely claimed that Trump saved Obamacare. Clearly, he shares Donald Trump’s penchant for dishonesty.

In a lot of ways, Vance is more terrifying than Trump. Not only does Vance share the former President’s beliefs, but he’s far more experienced as a politician than Trump so he probably has a better grasp on how to make those ideas into a reality.

At the end of the day, a vice presidential debate isn’t going to change the outcome of an election. It is a chance to get to know the VP candidates who will become virtually unimportant if their running-mates are elected or return to their previously held positions if not.

Follow: