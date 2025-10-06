Share:

On Sunday, Sept. 21st, 90,000 people peacefully gathered at the StateFarm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to pay their respects and honor the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk. Overflow crowds were redirected to the Desert Diamond Arena and millions of viewers were watching world-wide. The most prominent, and recognizable Christian singers such as Chris Tomlin, Brandon Lake, Phil Wickham, Cody Carnes and Kari Jobe led worship and sang songs like Chris Tomlin’s, “How Great Is Our God,” Kari Jobe sang Hillsong’s “What A Beautiful Name,” Brandon Lake sang his own song “Gratitude” and they Charlie Kirk’s favorite song written by married Christian couple, Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes’s 2020 hit song “The Blessing” and many more songs to his family and the audience. Lee Greenwood performed “God Bless The USA” during Donald Trump’s entrance. The President, political leaders, confidants, Turning Point USA associates, and the widow Erika Kirk shared how the man behind TPUSA impacted their life.

After the first twenty minutes of worship, it was only fitting for Charlie Kirk’s Pastor Rob McCoy to open the memorial with a speech and reflect on a young man that was passionate for sharing the gospel and stories of a young man who loved to learn about the gospel. Kirk fulfilled his purpose in this world by spreading the Word of God to young College aged kids who may not know anything about God or Jesus. He gave his life to the ministry because he cared deeply about people being saved then turning to the things that can ultimately destroy them. He shared how Charlie Kirk traveled to different parts of the world like Korea to talk about the gospel to the Christian’s living there.

“I was with Charlie Kirk about a little over 2 weeks ago in Korea as he was supporting the persecuted Christians over there as they’re raiding churches and imprisoning pastors. And he spoke to the youth there that are now chanting on the streets, ‘I am Charlie Kirk, standing for freedom across that country’ said McCoy.

Pastor McCoy addressed the organization’s associates concerns of the TPUSA future and the opposers that are against Kirk’s life-long mission.

“I mean I was just telling The Turning Point as I walked in here. Everyone is worried that Turning Point isn’t going to be successful and I looked at each and every one of them,” McCoy added,

“And for those of you who are negative, without Charlie Kirk’s presence, they pulled off the largest event in Turning Point history. Turning Point is alive and well.”

Kirk could’ve spent his life doing anything else but The Lord’s work but he gave his life to introduce people to Jesus and his work is recognized throughout the world and that is something that nobody can take away from him.

It would be remiss not to mention that Hillsdale College President, Larry Arnn, announced that he would be awarding the late Charlie Kirk and his widow, Erika Kirk an honorary College degree and Arnn’s wife will set up a scholarship for Kirk’s children. Kirk took online College classes at that school before his untimely death.

“The degree will be presented on May 9, 2026, which is the day of the College’s commencement,” Arnn added “My wife and I will also set up a scholarship in the hope that Charlie’s children would go to a good College.”

This won’t bring back their father but that family has been through enough. They have been through the unthinkable and unimaginable. The people who knew him personally, despite what his adversaries said and thought about him, knew the person behind TPUSA and he has left a mark on those who knew him and in return, Arnn wants to return this act to his family, unknowingly to Kirk’s widow and reward the couple with an award and their children a scholarship.

Perhaps the most moving, emotional, and powerful speech was his widow Erika Kirk’s speech. She mentioned how her late husband devoted his life and work to help boys become young, Christ-like men.

“He knew that things were not right with America and especially with young people and they needed a new direction… Charlie wanted to help them. He wanted them to have a home with Turning Point USA… My husband Charlie wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life.” she said.

Kirk continued her speech quoting Jesus while he spent his final moments on that cross.

“On the cross, our savior said, ‘Father, forgive them for they do not know what they do,’ she said, “That man, that young man, I forgive him.”

She went on to explain the reason why she forgave him and why forgiveness is a very important aspect that her faith practices.

“I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and is always love, Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

Erika Kirk showed the world that she is practicing what she preaches. This is proof to the world that as believers we don’t believe in settling the score, seeking revenge, looting, destroying businesses or properties, who share different values and beliefs as we do. She led by example of how we She showed a glowing and shining example of how we should respond to hate. In eleven days, she chose to forgive her husband’s assassin not for him but for herself, no longer giving her husband’s adversaries that power and satisfaction over her life. What matters is forgiving and letting go so God can heal your heart and take control of the situation.

She shared how this country needs TPUSA more than ever before, especially given how people rejoiced and celebrated his death reflecting on how much more this country needs a light in a very dark place.

“It needs a group that will point young people away from the path of misery and sin… It needs young people pointed in the direction of truth and people. I do not take that lightly. Charlie and I were united on purpose. His passion was my passion and now his mission is my mission… And yes, campus events will continue and we will continue to hold debates and dialogue.” said Kirk.

Erica Kirk knew her husband’s goal and she will not stand down after her husband’s tragic death. This organization won’t end just because he was killed in a horrible fashion for the entire world to see. TPUSA is bound to bounce back as if nothing ever happened. Their adversaries thought that TPUSA would fail without its original leader but his murder proves how much the world needs God and TPUSA more than ever because we need religion restored in this country.

President Donald Trump was welcomed onstage by Lee Greenwood singing, “God Bless The USA.” Trump spoke about how this was an act of evil and hate but Charlie wasn’t the only person targeted but every believer was attacked for their faith and how anybody could be so evil to kill a man that shared his faith.

“Every single American should take a long hard look at the twisted soul and dark spirit of anyone who would want to kill a young man as good as Charlie. To kill anybody, but to kill a man like this, he didn’t deserve this. He didn’t deserve this. Our country didn’t deserve this and anyone who makes excuses for it is just out of their mind. Charlie’s murder was not just an attack on one man or one movement. It was an attack on our entire nation… It was an assault on our most sacred liberties and God given rights. The gun was pointed at him but the bullet was aimed at all of us. That bullet was aimed at every one of us” said Trump.

Trump was referring to the fact that a young man was killed for sharing his faith. He was taken away from his parents, his wife, children, sisters, friends, and associates because he was practicing his freedom of speech and religion. What could this possibly mean in the future for believers? When will these hate crimes against Christians going to be taken seriously? How could believers in this country continue to be persecuted, given that the rights and laws that the US citizens have were derived from Judeo-Christians values.

As for Kirk’s hard work and dedication to helping the younger generation to find faith in Jesus and believe in God, Trump hear the esteemed honor to announce on the 24th anniversary of 9/11 that he wants to posthumously award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, that is awarded in the highest civilian honor in The United States. Either they contributed to World Peace, significant cultural achievement, or served the best interests of this country’s security or national interest in mind. Rightfully and deservedly earned despite what his opposers think or say, this young man wanted to see a generation rise up and know who God is and that was not an easy task. He didn’t want us to go about our wayward lifestyle, drifting further away from God, because no sin is worth our soul or eternal damnation, and that is truly what he advocated for.

What has happened recently are people getting themselves in trouble for their own actions, words, and wrongdoing are experiencing a fraction of what Kirk’s family, loved ones, and closest confidants are feeling. If you don’t want to be held accountable for your actions, then it is best to say nothing at all. His assassin who is facing the death penalty has an extreme leftist ideology and the State of Utah is seeking the death penalty. Because of Robinson’s actions, he is facing the ultimate punishment: death. If it was anything but that punishment what kind of example are we setting? That it’s okay to kill somebody and not pay the price for your crime? If you didn’t like Kirk then keep your thoughts to yourself. If you have nothing nice to say about him, don’t say anything at all. People have the right to remember the man that touched their lives the way they want too. There is nothing wrong with that. There are people who worked with, made a friend, and built a family and a marriage with him and now they have been robbed of those relationships just because somebody didn’t agree with his beliefs. His parents lost a son, his younger sister lost her older brother, his colleagues and confidants lost a friend, his wife is now a widow and single mother, and his children lost a father. There are people that love him and are grieving for him. Nonetheless, he is a human being. Thousands of people attended the ceremony to pay their respects and people who knew and loved Kirk wanted to pay homage to their late friend and they have every right to mourn and remember his life and legacy the way they want too. That is totally normal and understandable. What is not normal is wishing death, celebrating murder, rejoicing that a life ended, and saying they got exactly what they deserved just because you didn’t like what your opposition had to say. What kind of world do we live in where we can’t share our differences safely and freely? Believers of Christ are sick and tired of culture insulting and offending our faith and we have to live and deal with this on a daily basis. The world doesn’t care how we feel but no matter how much you don’t like a person, you don’t get to condemn them, and wish them an unfair end. It is wrong.

