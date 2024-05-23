Share:

As our country, and seemingly the rest of the world, continues to dissolve into further chaos, it’s impossible to ignore the dystopian nature of events such as the Met Gala when protests against genocide can be seen only blocks away. The recent 2024 Met Gala dress code seems to have reached beyond the bounds of dystopian after the dress code was themed after a famous science fiction short story by J.G. Ballard titled “The Garden of Time,” hinting at potentially deeper societal issues bubbling just beneath the surface.

Ballard was an English novelist and short story writer who was often inspired by explorations of human psychology, dystopian catastrophe, technology, and uncontrollable violence. “The Garden of Time” is far from Ballard’s most popular work, but is revered among the science fiction community. Ballard’s work has inspired fashion many times in the past years, with the latest Met Gala being only the most recent addition to the list. As recently as 2021, American designer Thom Browne was inspired by “The Garden of Time” for his spring-summer catwalk set design at New York Fashion Week.

While the short story’s title may cause fantastical and magical imagery, the contents of the short story are much more bleak. The story depicts a Count and Countess living isolated from the rest of the world in their own personal Garden of Eden, blissfully unaware of the world beyond the gates, where they enjoy their lavish home and lovely possessions. Beyond their beautiful villa, they’re surrounded by a lush field enclosing a sparkling lake. In front of the villa is a nearby garden of gorgeous, crystal-like, translucent time flowers that, when picked, can turn back time by about a day. Every few days while taking their nightly stroll they noticed the mob further encroaching on the villa, forcing the Count to pluck yet another time flower to push back the horde of people. The Countess convinces her husband that the mob is not an issue and redirects his attention to their lovely home and the amount of time flowers they still have left. Eventually, the final two time flowers are plucked from the ground, disintegrating until a single cool bead of water bleeds into their palms as the mob batters their gates.

When the mob finally barges their way into the formerly gorgeous home, they discover the villa in shambles. What was once a clean, marble structure was now a decaying and decrepit shell of the former villa. The lake was barren, and the once lush field was suddenly covered with rotting and withering vegetation, now a burial ground for their abundance of riches. All the beautiful art littered the floor, along with shards of once luxurious dishware, tattered rare books, and the remnants of what was once a magnificent home.

Ballard’s story is a haunting depiction of how the excessive hoarding of wealth and resources by the bourgeois results in nothing being left for the proletariat masses. He makes clear-cut commentary on the cyclical nature of human beings and the self-inflicted annihilation that follows that kind of rapacious greed for wealth, as well as pointing at the seemingly inevitable downfall of all aristocracy. Anna Wintour, the current editor-in-chief of Vogue, claims this was an unintentional choice, apologizing for the confusion surrounding the dress code of this year’s Met Gala. Wintour says the theme referenced a conversation she had with Andrew Bolton, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute curator, where he suggested “Garden of Time” as the dress code theme.

However, regardless of intentions, it’s impossible to ignore the paradoxical nature of this most recent Met Gala dress code and the current state of the U.S. when there’s a greater wealth disparity than seen in many previous decades. Currently, the top 10% of households by wealth have $6.7 million on average, while the bottom 50% of households have $50,000 on average in comparison. Poverty rates in the U.S. have hardly budged since the 1970s, having only decreased by 1%, with census data reporting that 1 in 18 Americans experience what’s considered “deep poverty.” Along with the ever-rising wage gap, the ongoing pro-Palestinian protests being held outside the Met Gala served as a stark reminder of the jarring disconnect between the top 10% and the rest of the country.

The Gala only further reflected similarities between Ballard’s story as a mob of angry protestors cried out for those in attendance to speak against the genocide in Gaza. Beyond the doors, much like the count’s gates, many wealthy donors who spent $75,000 on a ticket gallivanted around in extravagant gowns while sporting diamond-adorned ice purses, ignoring the hoard outside. While half of Americans spend more than 30% of their income on rent each month, those in attendance spent more than the average cost of a down payment on a home on their tickets.

Camilla Cabello’s $22,500 ice purse she wore to the Met Gala sparked public outrage online for its absurd cost, making the purse in itself a comical comparison to the time flowers that melted the palm of the Count in Ballard’s story. In many ways, “The Garden of Time” and the Met Gala also directly parallel the aristocracy’s common response in times of unrest, or rather, their lack of response. They no longer allowed them to avert their gaze or the privilege of distractions, the same way that, in the end, the Count and Countess had to face their inevitable fate. The similarities became unmistakable after a famous TikToker, Hayley Baylee, went viral for a video she posted of her donning her Met Gala attire with a crowd of civilians surrounding her as she lip-syncs “let them eat cake.”

Since the first post-COVID Met Gala, comments on the dystopian nature of the event have been sprinkled throughout the internet, becoming nearly undeniable as protestors stood outside the event for yet another gala. The unsettling mixture of dazzling starlets and grotesque violence inspired unintentional associations with “The Hunger Games,” a sentiment that was shared by many online. Similar to the capital citizens, those attending the gala use fashion as a socio-political tool to help distinguish themselves from the poorer, oppressed masses.

In light of the strategically planned assault on Raffah which was carried out on the day of the Met Gala, it’s hard to ignore the way this celebrity spectacle is used as a way to distract and pacify the masses. Much like the media attention put on the tributes and their opulent attire, the glamorous facade is used to mask the brutality existing beyond those walls. The Met Gala was used as a distraction from Palestinians being slaughtered in Raffah, creating a self-imposed media blackout. We were being entertained by a media circus catering to some of the same people funding this war, all while they paraded around in dresses that could pay for a year of college tuition.

Despite Wintour’s intentions, her choice in dress code ended up displaying an abhorrent disconnect currently growing within our country that only worsens alongside our widening wealth gap. The parallels between the unintentionally, and rather unfortunately, titled dress code theme of the gala and the themes of social division and civic upheaval in Ballard’s work are eerily on the nose, inadvertently signaling an inevitable decline in the aristocracy.

