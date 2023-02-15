I never thought the road to equality and inclusivity would lead us here, debating the merits and motivations of anthropomorphized talking candies. Yet the multicolored cast of the M&M’s advertising campaigns find themselves staving off controversy once again.

In January 2022, parent company Mars Wrigley announced plans to reimagine and reintroduce the iconic spokescandies in an effort to better reflect today’s consumers. Orange would acknowledge struggles with anxiety, Red would make a concerted effort to be less bossy and Green would trade out the signature high-heeled go-go boots for some sensible sneakers. The refresh was met with outrage from liberals and conservatives alike. Despite ongoing debate, the greatest mistake here wasn’t a footwear faux pas. The true outrage is in anyone believing the responsibility of equality, inclusion and representation should be tasked to spokescandies.

The conversation should not devolve into a politically correct scrutinization of Mars Wrigley executives. Whether directly or indirectly, we asked for this. Long before Green’s exploration of flats, the Karens for inclusivity criticized the hyper feminization of the character, arguing that confidence shouldn’t have to be synonymous with sex appeal. The introduction of the new and improved Green did little to satisfy the initial critics, and Conservatives quickly accused the company of woke pandering.

“M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous,” declared Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, the outspoken grand marshal of protest. “Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal. When you’re totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity.”

Then last September, we met Purple, the first new M&M color to be introduced in over a decade. Purple, according to the accompanying Mars press release, represents “acceptance.” Purple is also the first female-presenting spokescandy to assume the larger peanut size alongside Yellow and Blue. Carlson derided Purple as “obese.”

All of this prompted M&M’s to address the controversy, and seemingly Carlson, in a Jan. 23 Twitter statement.

“In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies,” the statement reads. “We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it – even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’s wanted since we’re all about bringing people together.” The statement goes on to announce an indefinite hiatus for the spokescandies. In their place, actor and comedian Maya Rudolph would step into the role of spokesperson to “champion the power of fun” and “create a world where everyone feels they belong.”

The hiatus was short lived, with the spokescandies making their return this past Sunday in a series of Super Bowl commercials starring Rudolph.

Whether you stand with M&M’s in their quest for broader inclusion and acceptance, or share Carlson’s impassioned preoccupation with the dateability of cartoon candies, it’s safe to say we’re missing the point here.

To all the Karens for inclusivity out there, I never needed a gay M&M character to validate my existence, or a Muslim M&M character to honor my heritage. I looked up to meaningful heroes that did more than try to sell me candy.

To Carlson, wherever you are, keep fighting your fight. The more time you spend combatting the progress of talking candies means less time to promote the repression of real people. I hope that someday you find an M&M with that spark you’ve been missing, one that turns you all the way on, the one you’ll want to have a drink with.

Mars Wrigley’s refresh has always been an ill-conceived, however good-intentioned, gesture. At the end of the day, advertising campaigns are first and foremost about capitalism, not inclusivity. We don’t need female representation, queer representation, race representation or body positivity in M&M’s. We need these in colleges, workplaces, public offices and elected officials.