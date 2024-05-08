Share:

Forget the recap, forget the breakdowns, forget the explanations. What in the world are we witnessing right now? There’s no way to minimize this rap beef now, heck calling it just a “rap beef” alone is diminishing at this point. Sure this was interesting for us at the moment but no matter how this unfolds we’re going to be suffering from this as time goes on.

This is no longer a “bar for bar” feud between the heavyweights, it’s become allegation for allegation, crime for crime, until it ends up with who’s getting their mugshot first. And let’s say the allegations stay just as that, allegations… the damage is mostly done.

Lamar’s “meet the grahams” instantly became one of the darkest, nastiest, most conniving songs that has ever been made. Listening to it once is already one time too many for fans who don’t enjoy gore and heinous behavior.

Calling Drake’s parents by name saying they did a horrible job raising him and that he should die, addressing Drake’s son Adonis that his father will forever be a failure and he has to try to break this generational curse, how could it get worse? Oh yeah, he called him a pedophile.

“You raised a horrible fuckin’ person, the nerve of you, Dennis. Sandra, sit down, what I’m about to say is heavy, now listen. Mm-mm, your son’s a sick man with sick thoughts, I think n***as like him should die. Him and Weinstein should get fucked up in a cell for the rest they life,” Lamar said on the track.

Then after this conductive obituary, he proceeded to say the same things but in a soon-to-be catchy club anthem “Not Like Us”. And if there are any Drake fans that said they weren’t phased by that, they’re lying through their teeth.

“Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young. You better not ever go to cell block one. To any bitch that talk to him and they in love. Just make sure you hide your little sister from him,” Lamar said. “Certified Lover Boy, certified pedophile…I’ma do my stuff. Why he trollin’ like a bitch? Ain’t you tired? Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A-Minor,” Kendrick rapped.

These are potentially career ending blows, it doesn’t even matter that the claims aren’t solidified. It’s a catchy hit that can very much be tied to Drake’s name for the foreseeable future.

Fans and reactors alike had the collective process of having a downward spiral from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening until Drake showed us he still has a pulse on “The Heart Part 6.”

He used this song to address the allegations the best way anyone could, he tried his best to flip the narrative. Kendrick has been pretty open about parts of his childhood that have pushed him towards therapy. And Drake took that information to explain why Kendrick is stuck on these specific allegations.

“Instead of being on some dis-direct shit. You rather fucking grab your pen and misdirect shit. My mom came over today and I was like “Mother I-, mother I-, mother I-” Wait a second, that’s that one record where you say you got molested,” Drake said. “Aw, fuck me, I just made the whole connection. This about to get so depressing. This is trauma for your own confessions. This when your father leave you home alone with no protection, so neglected. That’s why these pedophile raps is shit you so obsessed with, it’s so excessive.”

How are we supposed to feel after that, this isn’t fun anymore, this isn’t entertaining at all and how do we try to move forward from this?

Drake and Kendrick are two of my favorite people and have been for the last decade, and the way that I feel about both of them is not the way I am supposed to be feeling about artists I love.

Leaving the Aubrey allegations alone for a second, we have to look at the Kendrick contentions. Being separated from his kids who aren’t even his kids because his wife cheated on him with his manager and then he beat her up because of it and then he hired a crisis management team to cover it up? That’s at least what Drake is accusing Kendrick of.

“There’s nowhere to hide, you know what I mean. They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat on your queen. The picture you painted ain’t what it seem, you’re dead,” Drake said on “Family Matters.”

Even if I take my likeness for Drake away from the equation, how am I supposed to feel about King Kunta? I can’t call Kendrick “Kung Fu Kenny” anymore if this is in the back of my mind.

The mindset some fans have when artists go back and forth is “when rappers beef the fans get to feast” but that feasting window is closing rapidly. Because this is bigger than music now, it’s career-ending, life deteriorating, there’s no comparison to this.

I don’t know how I can walk away from this and act like everything’s normal, it’s stuck in the fan’s frontal lobe. I can’t view these two the same, and if I can’t consciously listen to Drake or Kendrick, do I even want to open Apple Music, do I want to go to clubs and festivals?

The crucial blow so far is just how captivating “Not Like Us,” is turning out to be. Even if there is no proof in the future, no mugshot, and no jail time, unless Drake can somehow top that while everyone is against him that song is cemented in every DJ’s playlist.

The chants of “freaky ass n***a he a 69 god” to “Let me hear you say ‘O V Hoe, then step this way step that way,” is going to give me PTSD every time I hear it. Then if Drake matches his energy my PTSD will quintuple, how and when is it going to stop?

Worst case scenario hip hop loses both of its generational cornerpieces leaving a massive hole in a genre that doesn’t need another dryspell. A more realistic situation with how things are playing out right now is losing the artist of the decade because of these accusations.

Say what you want about Drake but the everlasting impact he has left on music as a whole is irreplaceable and the list of current artists that can be said for is one of the shortest there is. Fans claim hip hop has been stale for the last year or two and this beef revived the genre, but if the end result is losing either or of its monumental figures we’re about to reach a whole new low.

