Share:

Many chances have come and gone for the US to pen itself into recent history as a country who fought on the right side. Now, four out of five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council have recognized Palestine as a state. With Australia, Canada, France and the UK among the nations who have recently announced their recognition at UNGA, 157 out of 193, or 81% of UN members have done the same as of Sept. 22. This marks a notable split, as America is the only P5 member to have not acknowledged Palestine’s statehood. Instead, it has offered pitiful after pitiful justification for its continued backing of Israel’s endless offensive campaign with no path to peace.

While UN recognition of a Palestinian state means little in terms of policy and direct actions in influencing Israel’s illegal occupation of the West Bank, it is a marker of a greater tide shift and the US must adapt accordingly.

Protests have erupted globally in response to Israel’s continued violence, and gatherings of those pushing for Palestinian liberation have only grown in numbers and frequency. Recently, thousands of protesters gathered across Italy in a 24-hour strike. With Italy being another UN member who has not recognized Palestinian statehood, protestors moved to express their dissatisfaction with their governance and disrupt trade with Israel.

Global pressure is mounting and the eyes of the public are opening to the horrors coming out of the Middle East, horrors that America has personally signed off on. While their responses remain tepid, countries like France are joining in making their stance clear: this cannot go on.

“The time has come to stop the war, the bombings in Gaza, the massacres, and the fleeing populations. The time has come because the urgency is everywhere. The time for peace has come because we are only moments away from no longer being able to seize it. That is why we are here today. Some will say it is too late, others will say it is too soon. One thing is certain, we can no longer wait,” said French President Emmanuel Macron in his UN speech, translated by Le Monde.

Despite global calls for an end to the violence, the US stubbornly remains a key player in fueling the conflict. According to the Congressional Research Service, at least $20.1 billion in foreign aid has gone to Israel since 2023, with a total of $298 billion since 1946. This aid is a slap in the face to the growing portion of the population who oppose the continued unconditional support of Israel.

A recent Reuters poll shows that a 58% majority of Americans believe that Palestine should be recognized as a nation by all members of the UN. Yet the will of Americans clashes against the will of those leading the country, with their actions going directly against their constituents wishes. The average American must reckon with its own country forcing their complicity in a war many want nothing to do with and inherit the blood from their leaders hands.



The US was the sole veto in a UN resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in 2023, and then again in 2025. Having displaced around 90% of the Palestinian population, leaving famine, starvation, 65,000 recorded deaths, and many more wounded in the wake of Israel’s attacks, the end of the destruction is nowhere in sight. US actions have in fact delayed any semblance of peace.

While largely a toothless diplomatic action on its own, more countries will eventually split from America in its refusal to acknowledge Palestine and ally itself with Israel unconditionally. The US has chosen its evil to side with. As the wedge is driven deeper, the US will find itself on the backfoot even within its own borders.

However symbolic, recognizing Palestinian statehood offers a vision for a future for the displaced and ravaged population. Yet, the US doing so would mean recognizing its complicity and active participation in the rising death toll. Worse yet, it would mean seeing Palestinians as a people instead of a mass of faceless, mindless shambling terrorists to be slaughtered with taxpayer dollars. While US leadership flip-flops on whether it will take actions to achieve peace or not, it has already been thousands of dead too late.

Follow: