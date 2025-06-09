Share:

A First Amendment violation occurred when a Texas bill that mandates every public school classroom display the Ten Commandments was passed last week.

The public is outraged at this bill as it violates our constitutional right to freedom of religion, and also completely contradicts the separation of church and state. This bill is an act of the government favoring a religion, and has raised many questions about the government’s violation of our First Amendment Right.

It is no surprise that many disagree with this bill, and have made efforts to sue Texas for mandating this bill as it breaches our constitutional right to freedom of religion. This bill is essentially the government sponsoring a certain religion, and it is a shock to many that the bill was ever passed.

Displaying the Ten Commandments in a place where children are easily influenced is an insult to those who practice the many other religions in which people follow.

“I absolutely think it forces religion onto children,” said PCC student Victoria Gandara. “And especially, you don’t know what their parents are teaching them, you don’t even know if they’re comfortable with that.”

In a country as diverse as America, it should be well-known that many families practice different religions. Catering to one religion in a place as important to human growth as school can be seen as forcing a religion onto students. It is a surprise to many that Christianity is being advertised to children, let alone any religion.

“The only commandments I’d be okay with in classrooms are Hamilton’s Ten Duel Commandments,” said PCC student Laila Ramirez.

In a country where the ongoing fight to normalize diversity has made so much progress over the years, this bill sets us back about 80 years. This propaganda for Christianity is an indicator that we are regressing as a society and has threatened our unalienable rights.

Our government has failed to stick to the policies they made to keep us just. By allowing this bill to pass, the government is allowing children to be brainwashed into following Christianity and is altering our beliefs through the educational system. This bill should never have been passed, it’s unfair to the many lives who fought for the separation of church and state, and it is unfair to the many diverse lives and religions that people in our country follow.

“I don’t believe that forcing religion on other people, I think that’s not fair and it’s very one-sided. Especially when people have different beliefs and different backgrounds,” said PCC student Carlos Preciado. “To push religious beliefs onto somebody else when it’s not wanted or necessarily accepted, I think that’s very unfair.”

