“SCOTUS.” Just the sound of it makes skin crawl, doesn’t it? The abbreviation may look fine on paper, but saying it out loud feels brutish and vulgar. But then, “brutish and vulgar” is an apt description of the Court in the last few years. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, SCOTUS has felt increasingly out of touch with the desires of the American people. Multiple surveys in 2023, including Gallup and the Pew Research Center, showed public trust in the Supreme Court to be at a historic low. Now, not only is 2024 an election year, but the Supreme Court is facing multiple cases involving former president Donald Trump. Last Monday, the Supreme Court unanimously overturned a decision by Colorado courts that would have kept Trump’s name off of state ballots. Backlash against the decision has been heated, even among those who agree with the decision — including the justices themselves.

The legalese of the case revolves around the wording of the 14th Amendment, passed urgently in the wake of the Civil War. You might know it as the amendment that guaranteed freed slaves US Citizenship, but it also attempted to address Confederate leaders trying to run for Congress now that the Southern states were back in the Union. The amendment’s Section Three states that any officer of the United States who aids an insurrection cannot afterward be eligible for any US office.

On January 6th, 2021, Trump stood before a gathering of insurrectionists and promised he would be with them as he encouraged them to attack the Capitol, seize members of Congress and Vice-President Mike Pence, and overturn the election that had been won by Joe Biden.

This year, several states including Colorado, Maine, and Illinois found that due to Donald Trump’s role in the January 6th insurrection, Section Three disqualified him from appearing on their primary ballots.

Yet the actual wording of Section Three is a textual disaster. The sloppy language never defines what an “officer” or “office” of the United States is, or if the President is included. When the Colorado courts decided Section Three applied to keep Trump’s name off the ballot, they were making a judgment call; if Colorado’s call was allowed to stand, it would create a legal precedent that would interpret the Amendment’s language for all 50 states.

The Supreme Court decided that wasn’t Colorado’s decision to make. In context, that’s reasonable. Section Three is part of an amendment to the Constitution of the entire United States; if the amendment isn’t clear, it’s not appropriate for a single state to be the one to clarify it. To that extent and that extent only, the Supreme Court was the right.

Luckily, there exists an organization whose purpose is to interpret the Constitution for the entire Union. It’s called the Supreme Court. Is it too much to hope that the justices at least made a decision on Section Three?

Apparently so, since the Court majority opinion declared that it’s Congress’ job. Isn’t it a hell of a time for these justices to suddenly develop a sense of restraint?

The decision to pass the buck isn’t as restrained as it first appears. SCOTUS didn’t only refuse to settle questions on insurrectionists in office, they cut off any other federal attempts to solve the problem as well. Thanks to the ruling, only Congress can clarify Section Three now, and only by introducing some unknown legislation in the future — which, be real, they aren’t going to do.

Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson state that even if they agree that overturning Colorado is the correct decision, the conservatives overstepped in the decision in order to shield Trump from future controversy. “Although only an individual State’s action is at issue here, the majority opines on which federal actors can enforce Section 3, and how they must do so,” they wrote in their concurring opinion. “We cannot join an opinion that decides momentous and difficult issues unnecessarily, and we therefore concur only in the judgment.”

There are more reasons to question the ruling’s legitimacy. January 6th is central to the case — and Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, supported that same insurrection. In addition to publicly posting support of the Capitol attack on Facebook, Mrs. Thomas also sent a number of text messages for which she had to account to the House investigation committee, reported by Associated Press.

It’s irrelevant if Justice Thomas had the correct opinion on Colorado interpreting Section Three. It’s irrelevant if he’s in unanimous agreement with the other justices. Thomas has a blatant conflict of interest here, and that disqualifies him from an opinion at all.

When the Supreme Court is engaged in a cold war with American public opinion, Thomas’ refusal to recuse himself feels like a taunt. As designed, the Supreme Court relied on the trust and consent of the public more than any other branch of government. In practice, today’s justices show no regard for that trust. They only grow more stubborn in defying accountability to the public. The same day SCOTUS overturned Colorado, USA Today reported that the Supreme Court requested $19.4 million in new funds to pay for security against the “evolving risks” posed by the increasingly angry public.

The most ludicrous part of this ruling is that now if Trump is going to face any consequences for his attempt to overturn a lost election, that rests now in the hands of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

If the Supreme Court was still the legitimate body the Constitution describes, Merrick Garland would be a justice today.

