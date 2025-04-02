Share:

“We are anxious for you to know that we want to be and insist upon being considered a part of our American democracy, not something apart from it” – Mary McLeod Bethune.

This quote begins Netflix’s “The Six Triple Eight,” a film that precisely captures the anxieties and resoluteness Bethune speaks of. Not only an accurate retelling of the Six Triple Eight’s (6888) story, this timeless movie also parallels modern-day Black experiences. Yet, response to the film emphasizes the 6888’s obscurity, revealing a pattern of historical bias that must be rectified.

Personally I’d never heard of the 6888 until I watched Netflix’s trailer. Only later did I learn the movie was based on real events, making my desire to watch it more pressing. With it, the nagging thought of, “Why didn’t I learn this in school?” did too. American history lessons were filled with British beginnings, slavery and segregation, Civil Rights leaders like MLK, but nothing about these women. Initially, I thought it was only me, but online comments revealed I wasn’t alone.

Myself and others also felt the same when Hidden Figures, a true film based on 3 Black women who helped America win The Space Race, came out. The label “Hidden Figures” represents many Black stories such as the 6888’s. That is, that they’re purposefully buried to disregard Black suffering and to ignore Black achievement.

Instead, harmful narratives bastardizing Black Americans are predominantly picked up in Hollywood, like that of Tyler Perry. Perry’s infamous character Madea, a Black woman whom he plays, is characterized as masculine and ghetto, upholding racist and misogynistic stereotypes against Black women. So, the fact that Perry wrote and directed “The Six Triple Eight,” a film meant to empower Black women, is insulting. Perry’s ability to direct is undeniable, but there are several other directors without his controversial history. Some may argue Perry’s helped many unemployed Black actors, but the harm his stories cause mustn’t be ignored. Because of Perry’s notoriety, my expectation was a stereotypical nightmare. Instead, I experienced a beautifully written and directed film with complex characters, storylines, themes, and a resounding message of resilience.

In the film, the hardships of Major Charity Adams and Captain Campbell stand out the most. As leaders of the 6888, not only do they deal with the racism their recruits face, they also directly work under and interact with White men who belittle and dismiss them. One scene that’s tough to watch is when Adams continually appeals to her boss to receive orders. Her qualifications include a 97% success rate and graduating hundreds of women, but her boss argues that the White women are more qualified. This reiterates how people of color’s achievements are constantly undermined in favor of White mediocrity.

The same reality is playing out now as Donald Trump’s administration has removed various people of color from the Department of Defense’s website, including Jackie Robinson, whose page has been restored, but to its url “dei” was added. Robinson, Pasadena’s very own, was not only a famous baseball player, but also served in the U.S. Army from 1942-1944. Comparing the two, Robinson was an LA Dodger, not a draft dodger like Trump. Trump, the convicted felon, is definitely the unqualified man. Despite this, his presidential challenger Kamala Harris, who served as attorney general and U.S. senator, was simply disqualified for being a woman of color.

This reveals the issue with Adams’ speech to her recruits. Regardless of these respectability politics and the emphasis on Black excellence, Adams’ recruits will always be seen as lesser than. If they do worse, that’s to be expected for a negro. If they do better, it must be an anomaly, so they can’t be trusted with orders.

Ultimately, the group is given orders, but only because of pressure from President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The scene where the Roosevelts and the Director of Negro Affairs Mary Bethune McLeod talk to General Halt about the mail crisis greatly depicts the importance of White allyship. The film articulates it well, because the Roosevelts don’t speak for McLeod, rather giving her the platform. However, the scene also signifies how despite being platformed by White people, Black voices can still be ignored as Halt cuts off and speaks over Bethune.

Halt retaliates further to disprove Bethune’s trust in the 6888 by purposefully giving them the “impossible” task of sorting and delivering millions of pieces of mail in six months. This is only after various White soldiers were unsuccessful, revealing how the 6888 were set up to fail and deemed unworthy of active duty.

These events parallel modern times as Trump’s administration dismantles the Department of Education and DEI initiatives. The same ideology shut down LAUSD’s Black Student Achievement Plan, a program meant to help Black students succeed as centuries of slavery, segregation, and institutionalized racism inevitably impacted the community. This reiterates how Black success threatens the status quo, so White people jeopardize this success.

Being reminded of this truth is the catalyst Major Adams needs to fight for her battalion’s rights. Her first rebellious act is seen when she refuses to move her recruits to the back of the movie theater at a White soldier’s demand.

Delving into the scene further, the soldier then calls Adams a “nigger”. In anger, Recruit Johnnie Mae threatens the soldier, but is admonished by Adams. Mae’s angry outburst is refreshing and realistic. Black people are told to be on their best behavior, especially in fear of being labeled angry or violent. Mae shows that this calm demeanor isn’t the default for most and shouldn’t be expected or praised. Mae’s character is portrayed as brazen compared to her fellow recruits. The film succeeds in hinting at Mae’s rebellious nature as she’s the only recruit who doesn’t fit into the military uniform designed with only White women in mind. Mae’s character is the most raw and real of them, making her likeable. Her scene sends the message that Black people should dare to defy.

This spirit of nonconformance is necessary in the fight for reform. Black Americans have used this spirit to do the impossible, and the 6888 have exactly that. They contend with unclear orders, a short time frame to complete them, inadequate facilities, hard-to-attribute mail, and difficult to locate soldiers. At the center of this chaos are Adams and Campbell and seeing the two contend with uncertainty evokes an empathy seldom offered to authority figures. This lack of compassion is especially evident when Black women are strong leaders; people refuse to recognize the pressure Black women have to be perfect, unlike their non-Black counterparts. Thankfully, the film showcases the humanity of both Adams and Campbell as they laugh, joke, and have similar difficulties to their recruits.

The film also beautifully illustrates the camaraderie of the 6888. The women connect over their shared pains and goals, creating strong bonds. This, alongside the plethora of cultural wealth each woman brings, allows them to make breakthroughs. Vera’s love for crossword puzzles helps decipher damaged letters, Dolores news knowledge helps provide info about regional events and where units are headed, another woman uses her garment expertise to help determine recipients from care packages, and Lena uncovers hidden ciphers and clues that reveal where soldiers are and will go.

This scene portrays the importance of diversity; each woman brings something unique that facilitates their endeavor. Enforcing homogeneity is antithetical to several systems; employers seek people with various skills, not one-trick ponies, hence why schools require multiple subjects. It’s these varied skills that help the 6888 complete their goal in half the time. Socioeconomic status reflects the kinds of skills people might have, so relying on one race and class of people is limiting. This lack of diversity might be why the White recruits failed.

Surprisingly, at the film’s end, the White soldiers cheer and salute the 6888, but their praise is worthless and a bad writing choice. What made this scene distasteful was how the 6888 reacted happily to the praise. That same White military refused to bury 2 members of the 6888 killed in action, forcing the 6888 to fund their funerals. They never saw Black women as human beings and only praise the 6888 as their triumph benefits them. Reimagining the scene, the 6888 should’ve ignored the men since they didn’t deserve their blood, sweat, and tears, let alone their joy.

Without a doubt, “The Six Triple Eight” is a heartaching film that accurately retells the story of its namesake and can easily be connected to the present-day. The story teaches important history that viewers should’ve learned in school, but is yet another hidden narrative. If there is one message to take away from the film, it’s that these events weren’t so long ago as some women of the 6888 still live today, as do their sacrifices. So, we mustn’t let them, and others like them, be forgotten.

