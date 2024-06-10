Share:

Since their inception, television and film have always somewhat functioned as a mirror held up to our current society, often reflecting where we are as a culture. In light of the three “Love Island” actors who took their lives in the past few years, as well as a third recent “Love Is Blind” contestant who is currently in the process of suing Netflix for traumatic experiences on the set, it has begun to raise many questions regarding the ethicality of reality television. Despite the initial expectations that the 2023 writer’s strike would cause another boom in reality television, the recent dive in reality television productions and the slashing of unscripted television programs are proving that, as a society, we’re past the days of accepting the unethicality of trashy reality TV, and it’s probably for the better.

The widespread fear of nuclear war in the 1960s caused many Americans to seek out television as a new form of escapism. These movies and programs were completely devoid of any of the unsavory aspects of life and instead focused on an idealized imitation of life or in some cases even more surrealist portrayals of the everyday. Shows such as “Bewitched” and “I Dream of Jeannie” were immensely popular during this era and typified the sitcom, a comedy genre that relied heavily on finding solutions to the wacky everyday events they experienced.

In recent years escapism content has taken the form of reality television, with many people finding the personal and taboo nature of these shows more engaging than the idealized shows of the 1960s. While the use of television as escapism has only been exacerbated by the accessibility of both short and long-form content, the kind of escapist content we consume has shifted to a much less perfect and idyllic format. Instead, modern viewers are enthralled by the perceived authenticity that reality television offers them.

Some theories credit the rise of reality TV as a genre to the trauma of 9/11, as well as the 2007-2008 financial crisis that swept the nation. It’s not hard to understand why many citizens sought comfort in an exacerbated and exaggerated version of reality the genre offered them, much like Americans during the Cold War. Many citizens were seeking out a newer and more extreme form of escapism that would allow them to ignore the fear and uncertainty that was engulfing them throughout their everyday lives.

Increased surveillance has even bled into consumer habits, best reflected in the popularity of reality television. You could argue that this shift reflects a greater issue that has become increasingly more problematic; a surveillance state.

The increased level of surveillance across the US has been an issue discussed well before the popularity of reality television. 45 days after the 9/11 terrorist attack, The Patriot Act was quickly passed, allowing increased levels of spying on civilians from the government. A surveillance state has taken root and has already deeply integrated itself into our society. In 2023, Los Angeles’ LAPD created a surveillance program that would allow officers to access all live video feeds across Los Angeles, as well as the camera feeds of private homeowner’s cameras. This technology marks a frightening shift in the future of surveillance.

One of the most famous reality TV shows of the past few decades was even titled “Big Brother” as a nod to George Orwell’s “1984,” a shocking 24/7 surveillance show that lasted 25 years. Many reality shows of the late 90s and early 2000s marketed themselves as experimenting with the human psyche and how strangers interact when confined to a space. “The Real World” was a popular reality TV show famous for its use of confession-style scenes and an invisible crew, now a common aspect of reality television.

The genre continues to evolve along with the culture and technology, with many reality TV shows nowadays including technological devices that survey the contestants even when the crew isn’t present. The newest seasons of “Love Island” have 73 cameras present throughout the villa, forcing the contestants to constantly be aware of the fact that they’re always being perceived. Many critics of “Love Island” have even pointed to the parallels between Jeremy Bentham’s concept of the Panopticon and the show. Bentham’s Panopticon was designed to be the perfect prison that would have open cells facing a center panoptic tower, making it impossible for prisoners to see if they were being watched. Since the prisoners can never tell when they’re being observed they must modify their behavior based on the assumption that they are always being watched.

Similar to the hypothetical prisoners in Bentham’s Panopticon theory, the contestants in “Love Island” are always being observed by an omnipresent audience that can both punish and reward them for their unregulated behavior. In an effort to avoid facing potential backlash or punishment from the audience and crew of the show, the recent seasons of “Love Island” are much more sensitized as participants have begun to catch on to how highly surveilled they are in the villa. In early seasons participants were often shown or heard having sex, as well as a commonplace practice of exposing the Islanders’ intimate secrets. Whenever Islanders were found to have behavior traits that complicated the show, such as contestant Niall Aslam suffering from a psychotic breakdown that got him thrown off the show mid-season. The contestants of the most recent seasons have become much more sanitized and self-disciplined in an effort to avoid shocking material coming to light or risk being taken off the show.

The voyeuristic nature of reality television has resulted in a lot of avid watchers of the show becoming too invested in the lives of the contestants and cyberbullying contestants they don’t like. Reality shows rarely warn contestants of the possible risks and the potential backlash they can receive from audiences. Most reality television shows also don’t offer outside therapy to the contestants once the show ends, leaving the cast vulnerable to mental health issues after it airs. Three separate “Love Island” cast members took their own lives after their seasons had aired, unable to face the public scrutiny that followed them beyond the villa. All three took their lives in under a year’s span of time, causing viewers and past cast members to call for the cancellation of the show.

Beyond the effects of social media, these shows often perpetuate toxic and dangerous environments that put the safety of contestants at risk. Some participants of “Love Is Blind” are currently suing Netflix, alleging that the filming days were often both physically and emotionally exhausting yet they did not provide proper mental health support for the contestants. The show “Love Island” now offers eight therapy sessions for the contestants after the show is finished; however, it’s nowhere near enough to make up for the trauma that participants endure. Unlike other genres of television, reality show contestants aren’t part of any union to ensure humane working conditions. The lack of worker’s rights and union protections make these contestants vulnerable to abuse and mistreatment on these sets and the movement for reality television to be unionized has only grown since Netflix began to get sued.

There was speculation that reality TV would see another boom during the 2023 Writer’s strike; however, that never came to fruition and instead reality TV is beginning to see record low numbers. A combination of the abhorrent treatment that many reality TV contestants face as well as the budget slashing of unscripted content has resulted in a lack of willing editors and producers, ultimately resulting in lower quality content and fewer views. Seasoned story producers who used to make around $2,800 a week now make somewhere between $1,800 to $2,250 a week for the same exact position in 2024. Unscripted shoot days have shot down by 18.6% year-over-year, marking the eventual death of the genre entirely. Perhaps the decline in reality TV’s popularity reflects our society finally moving past the vulgar fascination with power and control.

