Pope Francis has been hospitalized for the past few days; with his old age and fragility being highlighted in ways not normally seen. With him being sick enough for news organizations to publish stories such as “Pope Francis, sensing he is close to death, moves to protect his legacy” the question of what will happen in the Vatican City when he does finally die is becoming a more important one.

Pope Francis was elected in 2013, as the first ever pope from the western hemisphere. He was also the first pope from South America, and the first ever pope to be from the Jesuit order. Known for his relatively progressive views, his death will mark the end of an era for the Holy City.

Pope Francis has long promoted the inclusion and support of migrants, often quoting the bible command “welcome the neighbor.” He has asked countries in past years to integrate those fleeing conflicts, poverty, and climate disasters, and has demanded that countries do so to the full extent of their power. Francis has been critical of Donald Trump and his deplorable immigration policies, and in 2016 said that anyone who builds a wall to keep out migrants was “not Christian.”

Months before his hospitalization, the longtime pope wrote a letter to the U.S. Bishops, rebuking not only America’s harsh immigration laws, but correcting J.D. Vance’s citing of the concept from medieval Catholic theology known in Latin as “ordo amoris.” Vance uses the Latin term as a way to delineate a hierarchy of care — to family first, followed by neighbor, community, fellow citizens and lastly those elsewhere. However, Pope Francis wrote that “Christian love is not a concentric expansion of interests that little by little extend to other persons and groups, The true ordo amoris that must be promoted is that which we discover by meditating constantly on the parable of the ‘Good Samaritan,’ that is, by meditating on the love that builds a fraternity open to all, without exception.”

Whether or not the pope has any real authoritative power in the eyes of the Christian god is up to each person, however his influence on the world is very real. The Holy See, the official government of the Vatican city, holds weight in terms of how conservative they lean.Their support with issues such as immigration is highly influential. If the next pope holds different values, in particular more conservative values, the world may see a very different type of lobbying coming out of the Vatican.

According to Tim Burns, a Colgate political science professor, “they’re very much involved in things involving poverty, war and peace, what this pope calls gender ideology.” He continues “they were very deeply involved in international U.N. conferences on women, on family planning, etc. So they sort of have a seat at the table that no other religious institution or really no other NGO could even aspire to.”

America has, over the last few years, had an unbelievable rise in conservative values. We are no longer a country that is held to the standards set by presidents of the past. The world is watching us all as we struggle to find a new identity, one that involves Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. With men such as this in the white house, there is a need for a liberal influence on not only the American people, but the world as a whole. Ignoring religious belief, the pope and the Holy See’s influence will affect our political and sociopolitical landscape for the next couple of decades.

