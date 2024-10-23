Share:

Marvel’s latest show, Agatha All Along, recently revealed the protagonist “Teen” played by Joe Locke to be Billy Maximoff, a.k.a. Billy Kaplan or Wiccan. Many fans are upset by the casting choice for his character due to the lack of ethnic accuracy. People have taken this as an opportunity to shame Locke for taking away Jewish opportunity, but this disappointment really needs to be expressed towards casting directors and higher project management instead.

Wiccan in the comics is both Jewish and Romani, yet Locke is neither of those. Locke has only had one mainstream role previously, in the Netflix series Heartstopper, and with Hollywood being a ‘take what you can get’ type of industry for actors, it would have been unwise for him to turn the role down.

Despite this, Wiccan still deserved to be played by an ethnically accurate actor to bring the character and his creators justice. A factor which was in the hands of showrunners long before the casting process began.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) initially fell short in representing Romani people when introducing the character Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, who is the mother of Wiccan. In the comics and other media, Maximoff is of Romani background but the MCU’s take on the character makes her Sokovian, an imaginary ethnicity from the imaginary country Sokovia which doesn’t reflect any aspects of Romani culture or people.

Aside from Wiccan’s Romani identity already being erased by the MCU, directors did maintain the character’s Jewishness in the series despite not casting a Jewish actor.

Wiccan is one of Marvel’s most prolific Jewish characters, especially in the newer generation, so to have him played by someone belonging to Judaism in real life as opposed to Locke would have really represented a progressive and necessary shift in allowing minorities to truly see themselves in live-action film.

Tik Tok user daniellesilverstone expressed a great deal of frustration when Locke’s casting was made official. She said, “We [Jewish people] wove our culture into this media. We weren’t allowed to be open about it. We had to code characters, it wasn’t until like the 80s that they [Marvel writers] were allowed to have Jewish characters be openly Jewish, let alone heroes.”

Here she is referencing the fact that Marvel’s founders, Stan Lee and Martin Goodman, along with many other legacy comic authors such as Jack Kirby, all have Jewish backgrounds.

For example, in Stan Lee’s memoir “Excelsior! The Amazing Life of Stan Lee,” he wrote, “My parents were Jewish and Joan [his wife] is Episcopalian,” showing that even the most well known creators of Marvel characters went through life experiencing Judaism.

While religion is normally free of appearances and separate from ethnicity, Judaism is an ethno-religion, meaning that the religion is a defining part of the ethnic group around it and intertwined in the culture. In this case, Wiccan is an ethnically and religiously Jewish character, so casting directors should have casted a Jewish actor.

Directors of the MCU should have been held accountable from before this point to correctly represent a minority that has a long history of struggle wherever they go. It is entirely possible to have a superhero with sophistication in their everyday lives as well as in their cultural background.

Locke is not responsible for such shortcomings due to his role in the industry, but representation and tribute is still important. Pressure should be continuously kept on directors to properly respect the history that brought these characters to the big screen in the first place.

