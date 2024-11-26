Share:

While plastic surgery has become a tool of empowerment for many people, dishonesty with celebrities in disclosing their procedures contributes to beauty standards becoming unrealistic, which is especially dangerous for impressionable, young fans.

The constant presence of celebrities on billboards, in ads, in entertainment, and more, gives them the power to influence the public. Celebrities are used to set the beauty standards that affect the rest of society, making their transparency on cosmetic surgery vital. A lack thereof creates a false perception of them attaining a certain look naturally, usually one which conforms to and reinforces harmful Western beauty standards.

“The Kardashians” revealed that even members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, known for their role in perpetuating these standards, were struggling to keep up with them. Kylie Jenner, who has a history of denying having cosmetic work done, exemplified the damage that such dishonesty has. In the show, Jenner broke down over harsh criticism of her appearance, as she found herself unable to meet the unrealistic expectations she and her family helped set.

Sadly, holding celebrities accountable for truthfulness with plastic surgery often can turn into harassment and public shaming. While it is important to consider the mental health of celebrities when confronting these issues, not addressing them is causing harm to the mental health of an entire generation of young people.

The pressure of toxic beauty standards that Jenner struggled with on the show has undeniably been felt by many young girls due to the Kardashian-Jenner family and other celebrities not being transparent.

“All of us [her sisters] just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting,” Jenner said.

Though matters regarding a person’s appearance are normally considered private and personal, celebrities have an influence on their audience which makes them responsible for disclosing cosmetic procedures. Supermodel Tyra Banks embraced this accountability in her memoir “Perfect is Boring”.

“I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose,” Banks said. “I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.”

One celebrity, the “Love Island” star Leah Kateb, made casual mention of having undergone cosmetic surgery in a TikTok she posted in August, proving how easily celebrities can make these disclosures.

“By the way guys, I have a nose job,” Kateb said. “I don’t want anyone to think that my nose looks like this naturally.”

Even as simple a statement as this one works to prevent inaccurate perceptions, in turn preventing beauty standards from worsening. Transparency from celebrities has a significant impact on young fans who look up to them, encouraging a healthier and more realistic view on beauty standards and self-image.

