After a whole year full of non-stop beef, Ethan Klein of the H3H3 podcast and streamer Hasan Piker or Hasanabi broadcasted a live debate on May 3 in order to settle the score.

It was a nightmare.

In the nearly five–hour broadcast, Hasan and Ethan moved back and forth between ever-shifting goalposts. From petty drama involving streamers who are barely relevant to the topic, to the horrific acts of violence coming out of the Middle East.

The debate came as the climax to the falling out between the two former podcast co-hosts.

Instead of focusing on the main point of contention, that being the Israel-Palestine conflict and allegations of a hate campaign, what followed was far from productive. A tier list of what content creators could say about the term “Habibi” and who would eat Sabra hummus, a replica of a sword from the anime “Bleach”, and botted likes were all accused of hiding antisemitism within the debate.

“It’s not even remotely anti-Semitic,” said Piker during the debate when Ethan pressed on the subject of the tier list.

While some points of contention were laughably unserious, real harm was leveraged as talking points during the debate. As Ethan traipsed over the actual debate by talking over his opponent, bringing up unrelated parties, any inkling of importance to the conversation was immediately lost as he zeroed in on the conduct of Hasan’s community members. Hasan’s long-winded explanations, while more reasonable, dragged on and were consistently disrupted by Ethan’s complaints that it was “boring” for the viewers.

Even those in Hasan’s general orbit, such as fellow streamer Frogan, had serious and troubling allegations of antisemitism levied against them. Yet figures like Frogan or Idubbbz were only brought up in conversation as a “gotcha” against Hasan.

“My problem is not with your philosophy on Palestine, my problem is with your community and the harassment you’ve leveled against me and my family,” said Klein.

“You have simply used what is going on for the past sixteen months of horrific mass bombing and starvation as a tool to present yourself as a victim,” said Piker.

So, who won, and, does it matter?

While neither Hasan nor Ethan’s conduct during the debate is winning any awards, one party made the viewing experience more of a slog than the other by far. The deluge of mudslinging served only as a distraction to either side, preventing anyone from making significant ground on any issue. However, Ethan conceded to several of Hasan’s corrections and assertions.

Hasan’s focus was on Ethan’s treatment of voices that outwardly express anti-Zionist sentiment, as well as his attacks on pro-Palestinian causes. While Ethan’s conduct demonstrates he cares more about his image and even his personal grievances with his former associates.

