Halsey released their fifth studio album, “The Great Impersonator” on Oct. 25, 2024 and has really lived up to the role in the title by dressing up as past pop stars to promote the project.

Impersonating people that inspired them in this fashion is original. To Halsey it is not simply playing dress up for one day, it is her exposing herself as an impersonator-type character who needed these role models to help them find themself while navigating a very hard life.

They have been paying tribute to artists that influenced them as a person and the energy they channeled while creating the album in the form of recreating past looks of theirs everyday counting down to the album release. This was a beautiful way of them not only promoting their album but more-so making themself vulnerable to audiences by putting on full display who’s character they sought comfort in while creating their album.

These countdown impersonations via social media have included many legends, such as Stevie Nicks, Aaliyah, and David Bowie.

Kicking off the countdown with a Dolly Parton impersonation on Instagram, she said in the caption ”I will be impersonating a different icon every day and teasing a snippet of the song they inspired.”

They followed through every day until the record’s release and gained much internet traction for the album, from receiving the recognition of the artists she’s impersonating, to lighthearted memes of people photoshopping her to be other people. This advertising method was both artistic and intelligent.

Despite the popularity Halsey regained with their recent self expression, there is much controversy now that the album has officially been released, for it was not received well by popular critic sources that don’t understand the rawness of art and inspiration.

The album was given a score of 4.8/10 by Pitchfork along with the statement, “With a muddled concept at its core, Halsey’s fifth album languishes in dull pop-rock corridors behind emotionally potent but unremarkable songwriting.”

Pitchfork calling the concept muddled really just displays a lack of willingness to understand art beyond in-your-face themes. There’s a complexity and layers to what “The Great Impersonator” means as a project. Halsey sings about very complex issues such as finding oneself amidst extreme hardship such as their battle with lupus, t-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, and postpartum depression.

Halsey said, “I made this record in the space between life and death.” on X, speaking volumes on the state of mind they were in for the time creating this album.

Songwriting levels can be pretty well-gauged by people on a surface level, but when it comes to experiencing out-of-the-norm grief, there aren’t many words to properly describe how you feel. Their lyrics can only be so advanced without losing the rawness Halsey wanted to depict.

Internet personality and media’s most popular music critic, Anthony Fantano, said, “This entire record has the worst case of main character syndrome I’ve heard on any pop album in 2024.”

Saying someone who turned their battles into art on their own project has ‘main character syndrome’ is distasteful and not really viable since they literally are the main character in their own album about them.

Impersonating people that inspired oneself will always be authentic because it is a deeply personal matter of who someone is inspired by. Musicians were always originally just fans of other musicians and the same goes for any occupation in life.

Life imitates art and The Great Impersonator showed what that means for Halsey.

