With the Billboards Awards ending earlier this month and the Grammys right around the corner, the conversation of musical snubs and robberies has taken the front seat again on social media. The company and academy just can’t seem to escape the noise, but it’s not like they really care either.

The Grammys have long been claimed and respected to be the highest award system possible for anything music-related. But for the past decade, social media as a whole has had endless complaints about their awarding decisions.

Unsurprisingly, though, these complaints are rooted in confusion about how the academy comes to these decisions. Unlike most award system numbers, statistics and records broken don’t play a part in the Grammys. In a simple and condensed way, the Grammys handed out are decided by the board and are then voted on.

We don’t know what the board looks like, who it consists of, and what they discuss, but we can take educated guesses based on the results. Kendrick Lamar losing to Macklemore, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift multiple times, Drake being nominated over 50 times but only receiving five actual awards, and Beyonce only winning once in the top four main categories that are offered gives me a solid idea of what that room may have looked like over the years.

There are plenty more examples to choose from, but is it fair to say that these artists and musicians are robbed or snubbed? If the Grammys’ honors are based on voting and opinions, with no numbers or metrics, how can anyone be snubbed? There isn’t a solid foundation or source to point at to explain a “snub” or “robbery” because it’s all subjective.

The problem isn’t necessarily how the Grammys distribute their prizes; if that’s the criteria, then that’s the criteria. The issue is with us, as the general audience, putting the academy on such a high pedestal when that academy is based on opinions and biases.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,” said Drake in his Instagram story in 2020 after The Weeknd was not recognized at that year’s award show. “It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways. This is a great time for somebody to come up with something new that we can build up over time and pass to the generations to come.”

Even with the crazy success of his newest album at the time, “After Hours,” The Weeknd ended up with zero nominations, resulting in zero awards from the Grammys in 2020. The academy did put out a statement saying they didn’t receive a submission from him or his label, but with the consistent track record that they have, it can be safe to assume there were more factors involved.

The genres, groups, and fans that repeatedly get ignored and disrespected by the Grammy’s should simply stop putting them on a pedestal as the highest honor in music, and until there is a new organization that comes to light, find another award system that displays more consistency and equality to those involved.

For now, the most mainstream network that displays these qualities is the Billboard Music Awards. While not completely bulletproof in their own rule-following, they do show much more structure and organization when it comes to shedding light on the deserving artists.

What makes the Billboard Awards not only more credible but a reflection of the music community as a whole is that they use data, numbers, streams, sales, and records as a part of their process. Opinions, biases, and cancel culture have no room or place in the decision-making.

Some examples of this are Drake, who has five Grammy awards, and Taylor Swift, who has 12. Both have 39 Billboard Awards, which is the most in history.

Morgan Wallen might have had one of the most unheard musical runs this century but received zero Grammy nominations because of “past racist behavior” that he has apologized for long ago. But when it came to Billboards, they acknowledged his legendary run and earned 11 awards, which was the most this year.

Other notable differences from big-name artists are The Weeknd, who has four Grammys compared to 22 BBMA’s; Nicki Minaj has yet to win a Grammy with 10 nominations but has six from Billboards.

An argument that has been going on for years is along the lines of not wanting the same big artist to sweep or keep winning the awards over and over again, even if they are deserving of it year after year.

That is simply pathetic and child-like behavior, even worse than the participation trophy method. Someone is going to have to lose regardless, and it doesn’t make sense to have the ones that dominate or the ones that break records lose to the ones that didn’t dominate to a greater extent.

To have singers and rappers earning diamond records just to lose to their counterparts whose songs are nowhere near that achievement is as off-putting and as unfair as you can get.

We see it the most with sports and music; penalizing teams and individuals repeatedly for simply being the best at what they do should not be the way to go. And if it is, the respect for those organizations should deteriorate and be transferred somewhere else where it is deserved.

It must be reiterated that The Grammys and other music awarding companies, for that matter, are doing their job correctly. They make their rules. Who are we to say they’re doing it wrong? However, we, as fans and those musically involved, should not respect an awarding process that uses subjective opinions and biases over other companies that use numbers and metrics to come to their conclusions.