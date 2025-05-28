Share:

Just when I thought American politics couldn’t be considered even more of a joke, speculation of a television show, The American, began surfacing online and in multiple news publications. The concept of this TV show would revolve around immigrants competing through a series of challenges around the country for an opportunity to accelerate their U.S. citizenship. Not obtain completely, not maintain, simply to expedite their citizenship, which would not even guarantee the physical card or papers. Purely a shot at the sweet freedom we’re all seeing through our oh so fair current democracy.

Around May 15, the first speculations of the TV show were spotted through an article published in the Daily Mail that discussed how the alleged pitch came from producer Rob Worsoff, a Canadian-American documented immigrant, whose production catalog shows familiarity with reality competition TV. However, the N idea started to sound a tad more real when there were mentions of a 35-page program pitch in a potential collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary, Kristi Noem. The justification Rob Worsoff had for the idea of creating such a cruel and money-making scheme was simply to “celebrate the immigrant process.” But what is it exactly that they are trying to celebrate? The fact that thousands upon millions of undocumented hard-working immigrants are being violently deported without trial because of small speculation that they might be dangerous. Or maybe they’re trying to celebrate the blood and pain ICE officers have on their hands after continuously treating immigrant families so violently simply for wanting an environment with better opportunities? Whatever it is they’re trying to celebrate about the cruel process, I wouldn’t consider myself excited or welcoming to such a show.

The pitch for The American was heavily scrutinized by thousands of online personas, even going as far as being compared to “The Hunger Games”. On May 23rd an article published through the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) was released to try and cease the backlash he was receiving from his idea saying it was “completely misrepresented.” An idea brought forward to the Trump administration as a way to get immigrants to become immersed and gain knowledge on the culture they’re trying to become a part of. The internet, according to Rob Worsoff, twisted his idea so brutally from what it was originally supposed to be.

When the articles started surfacing on the internet, news publications, and through social media, it was the least of my surprises that the administration, already made up of reality show stars, would want to potentially return back to their roots. I would be surprised if this reached money-hungry politicians or the president himself, that a small portion of them wouldn’t consider its production slightly. It wouldn’t be a shock either if weeks later, this idea became an actual project to bring the Hunger Games to the real world.

As for Kristi Noem herself, there have been multiple news publications that have obtained quotes stating she either has no knowledge of the TV show or that there are no plans to even consider such a project. Considering the current administration is one for sandals, it comes as no surprise that they got ahead of this one. Perhaps the Trump administration is finally growing a conscience, or something more sinister is already in the works. Despite what it may be, this alleged TV show wasn’t received with open arms from anyone except Rob Worsoff himself. Sometimes, ideas deserve to be kept on a page and never developed, this was one of them.

