If you want to read the opposing opinion to this article click here

Just because Shohei Ohtani is the newest and biggest Dodger in town, and the team is likely to make it to the playoffs again, doesn’t erase the years of playoff disappointments. Nor should it alleviate fans’ growing skepticism about the Dodgers’ chances of winning in the World Series again. For the burning question of whether this will be the best Dodger season ever with the best lineup in Dodger history? No one knows the answer, and it’s time to be humble about it!

Ohtani was the hottest free agent during the baseball offseason and signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with LA in December 2023. His ability as a starting pitcher and a home run hitter has been compared to the great Babe Ruth himself. However, despite his talents as a ball player, Ohtani’s only postseason experience was in Japan. He has never reached the playoffs since becoming an MLB player in 2018. In fact, he has never had a winning season with the Angels, even with Mike Trout as his teammate.

The expectations of him are understandably centered on his ability to throw a 100MPH fastball and hit 400-foot home runs, but that talent alone is not enough to win baseball games. In 2014, Trout had a strong MVP season with an Angels team of 98-64; however, he had a poor postseason performance with a .83 batting average in just three games. Ohtani’s newest teammate, Clayton Kershaw, is a guaranteed Hall of Famer during the regular seasons but has a 4.49 career ERA in the postseason and is inconsistent when October comes around. Ohtani is not accustomed to what the MLB postseason offers, and the expectations are off the charts. Ohtani could fall under pressure during the postseason, and what would we say to this mighty lineup the Dodgers offer then?

Another concern is Ohtani’s health. He won his second American League MVP trophy but was also injured by the tail end of the season. He had surgery on his elbow in September and was not expected to pitch again until 2025. While he can still perform as a hitter, how good of a hitter is Ohtani after being fresh from surgery, where he needs both arms to hit the ball? Elbows and arms need to be healthy for this $700 million bet on one player to finally pay off.

The Dodgers have made 11 straight postseason appearances, had five 100-win seasons, made three World Series appearances, and only managed to win one in 2020. Too many pundits on TV say every year that the Dodgers are the best team in baseball. As the saying goes, they are expected to win it all, and LA manages to choke, ultimately leaving their fans sad and angry. In the last two postseasons, the Dodgers lost against the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Those two teams, in theory, did not stand a chance against LA; however, having the best records in baseball, LA managed to lose in the first round.

One playoff season moment that made me a forever skeptic of the Dodgers year was against the San Diego Padres in 2022. After a historic 111 wins, having the best winning season in Dodger history, and signing Freddie Freeman for a six-year contract, the Dodgers lost four games in San Diego in one of the most embarrassing moments I’ve ever witnessed. Did it matter that the team won 111 games and had the most considerable hype in the postseason? No! You don’t get a trophy for best effort, you don’t get a ring on your finger for the best regular season, nor do you get bragging rights for winning 111 games and then having the greatest failure in baseball history by not even advancing to the second round.

This year, in addition to Ohtani, the Dodgers will have MVP winners Mookie Betts and Freddie Freedman, All-Stars like Will Smith and Max Muncy, and Rookie of the Year candidate James Outman, not to mention the return of Will Buehler and legend Clayton Kershaw, who both are coming out of surgery themselves. The lineup is exciting, on paper, but what is more exciting is a healthy ballclub that is not injury-prone and goes the distance in winning a championship!

So, is it really so pessimistic or cynical not to believe the hype right out of the gate? We should take a deep breath and understand what makes a lineup dominant is to not only win in the regular seasons, not just to secure a postseason spot, not just to sell t-shirts and increase ticket prices, but to win everything, including putting the World Series commissioner’s trophy and raising the banner at Dodger Stadium.

Like the great philosopher Beyonce Knowles once said, “If you like it, then you should have put a ring on it.” Plain and simple, no more disappointments and upsets. The Dodgers need to prove it, and then they will earn the right to be the best lineup in Dodger history!

