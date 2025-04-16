Share:

The Dodgers recently visited the White House to be honored for their 2024 World Series championship, and it feels like a slap in the face to their fans.

Los Angeles locals take a great amount of pride in the success of the Dodgers. For many people who grew up here, such as myself, sitting in the stands at a Dodger game with friends and family while your dad wolfs down a Dodger Dog is an integral childhood memory.

I was born and raised in the L.A. area, and throughout my life, the sense of community here has been exceptionally strong. More specifically, many people throughout Los Angeles have united over their opposition to Donald Trump and his policies. We’ve seen this most recently through protest efforts such as the deportation 101 protest and the presence at the “Hands Off” protests on April 5.

The Dodgers accepting the invitation to visit the White House to be “honored” by Donald Trump is a betrayal of many of their supporters back home.

L.A. locals have been filling stadiums, buying merchandise, and publicly raving about the team as long as I can remember, and to see the Dodgers turn around and kiss the ring in the White House is, in my opinion, disgraceful.

I would’ve been far more impressed if the Dodgers had declined the invitation and taken a stand against the corruption currently happening within our government. Los Angeles has continuously stood behind the Dodgers, and locals have always been die-hard supporters. The Dodgers should’ve taken the opportunity to stand behind their city.

In addition to their significance in L.A., the Dodgers were the team of baseball legend Jackie Robinson. Jackie Robinson broke down barriers in sports with his place on the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1947 to 1956. Although Trump speaks positively about Robinson, his anti-DEI policies clearly demonstrate that he’s not looking to open doors for people of color anytime soon.

Considering the significance that Robinson’s legacy carries, it’s humiliating for the Dodgers to show their faces in the White House and approach Trump with any sense of honor or respect.

The rage in the Dodgers’ comment section right now is completely warranted. People are saying things such as, “It’s a gross day to be a Dodger fan” and “NOT MY DODGERS TODAY. Sellouts.”

I hope that the whole team has done some reflecting after the aggressive backlash, and they understand the hurt and frustration they’ve caused their fans.

