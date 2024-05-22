Share:

Restaurants adding automatic gratuities can ensure employees are making an equitable wage. The perspective of many customers who don’t tip or leave less than adequate tips uses the argument that places of business should pay their employees a fair wage and shouldn’t rely on customers to pay their employees. Employers should pay their employees livable wages, but unfortunately, it most likely will never happen in capitalist America.

Patrons of a restaurant should understand that they are being provided a service that demands compensation on their end because servers are simply not paid fair wages, with most making the minimum wage or even less depending on the state and laws in place where they work.

It’s fair to the servers, for they will be guaranteed proper compensation for their work and expertise. In addition, if there is a 15% auto gratuity, patrons can always add more if they would like to, so servers can make a base amount on tips and be rewarded for excellent service.

Auto gratuity could also elicit a better standard of service, knowing that you will be compensated fairly.

To better accommodate the increased effort and attention required for larger groups, restaurants should implement an automatic gratuity of at least 18% for parties of six or more.

Oftentimes, a server’s time and efforts will be placed more heavily on larger parties. This leads to fewer tables overall or less focus on smaller tables, leading to smaller tips from other parties and less turnover in one section, which diminishes one’s overall pay for that day.

Individual tipping is disheartening at times because you can put your best foot forward and still be met with a far less than adequate-tip, leading to distress and frustration, which could result in giving others less than adequate service. On the contrary, individual tipping can be rewarding when you receive a more generous tip. With the introduction of auto gratuity, it means that even though there is something that’s already applied, it doesn’t mean that the customer can’t tip more than that number.

This system should be adjustable based on the quality of service; if a customer genuinely had a terrible time, there should be an option to adjust the tip to a lower amount, which could be warranted. However, people simply don’t want to tip and make up lavish excuses to avoid paying more.

Unfortunately, our society has a tipping culture because people providing services are not adequately compensated. If people don’t like tipping, they should fight for everyone to have fair wages instead of being spiteful and leaving their servers to suffer financially because of their beliefs. Being a server is constantly looked down upon as a profession, but it takes more skill and expertise than a lot of “professional careers” and deserves recognition and fair compensation.

