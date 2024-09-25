Share:

“The Bear,” a critically acclaimed show, broke their previously held record of most Comedy awards won at the Emmys this past weekend. But the show is not truly a comedy. The real comedy was how easily the show scammed actual comedic shows out of several awards, simply by being put in the comedy category instead of the drama one.

“The Bear” deals with incredibly difficult and heavy themes. The show has made people laugh at times, at the good times, and sometimes at harder times. However, if every show that made people laugh a few times was labeled as a comedy, the category would become obsolete. There are shows that competed in the various comedy categories against “The Bear” and its actors and lost simply because the popularity of the show trumped whether or not it was genuinely funny.

“Every time I think about The Bear being in the comedy category for the Emmys I can feel an ulcer developing,” says Larraine Newman, mother of “Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder who lost an award to “The Bear.” ”I think ‘The Bear’ is a great show but [in my honest opinion] it’s not a comedy – not even a dark comedy.”

Newman later amended her statement but added that while she thought Liza Colón-Zayas, the actress who beat her daughter, was great, it felt like all of the other shows and actors who had to compete against “The Bear” were robbed.

“The Bear” is simply not a comedy. A show can be found funny but not be a comedy. The two are not synonymous.

Jeremy Allen White, the lead of “The Bear” said in an interview, “I personally feel the show is funny, but I guess it could be more of a dramedy. It is definitely funny at times. We’re trying to make it like real life. We laugh. But we definitely cry.”

The show does make people laugh, but not primarily. Any show can make someone laugh at a time, but for a show to be truly considered a comedy, it should make the audience want to laugh most of the time, instead of making them feel sad. Comedy shows are, for the most part, very light-hearted. They walk the line of dealing with serious themes but making it easy to digest through jokes and humor that makes viewers laugh and smile.

A drama series, by definition, is a show or movie that “tells an exciting and generally serious story, as opposed to one that is mainly intended to be funny or entertaining.” Dramas are more serious than humorous, and evoke intense feelings such as tension, excitement, empathy, tears. Viewers who have reacted to the show’s intensity, call it alive, but anxiety ridden.

According to Dylan Hostetter, who reviewed the show, “The entire show could be classified as a eight-to-ten episode anxiety attack. There were not many places where I sat there and thought, this is extremely funny. I just don’t think this is one of those shows, which is more than okay, all that means is that it is classified as something different, not a comedy.”

“The Bear” is a show about scars, ghosts, and how to deal with grief, however that looks like. This is shown with how the show focuses on White’s character, Carmy, and his post-traumatic stress disorder. This manifests in flashbacks, intrusive thoughts, debilitating anxiety, bursts of rage, and more. It creates a tense environment that does not host a lot of laughs.

To call “The Bear” a comedy, and to allow it to compete in the comedy category with shows such as “Abbott Elementary,” “Hacks,” or “Only Murders In The Building,” is not only a disservice to the actors but to the viewers. Actors from these shows are robbed of receiving recognition for their works, in which they cultivated many laughs, tears of joy, and more. “Abbott Elementary” is an incredible example, created by Quinta Brunson. This show does deal with heavy themes, but it is light hearted, has a sense of community and family, and most importantly makes everyone laugh constantly. Whether people are laughing at Ava’s attempts not to be a principal, her jokes at the expense of Janine, or the teachers’ failed attempts to be hip and cool for their youngsters and teach them right from wrong, while living their own lives outside of school. This show makes people happy and shows the reality of school life, while making these jokes. This is deserving of a comedy nomination and win.

Comedy is already a tough category to compete in. It is incredibly difficult for actors to try to make everyone laugh, when everyone has different thoughts of what humor is. But, it becomes even harder when they have to compete with shows that are chosen just because they are popular, not because they actually fit the criteria of what a comedy is. So, no, the Bear should not be considered a comedy. It should either be in the drama category, or create a new category where it can thrive in its’ uniqueness. This is what is fair to everyone.

