After years of speculation, controversy, and delays, the Donald Trump biopic ‘The Apprentice’ has finally secured U.S. distribution and is set to hit theaters this fall—just weeks before the 2024 presidential election. Now let’s be honest, no matter what your opinion is, Sebastian Stan’s toupeed head is not going to be the thing to save us all from another four years of Trump.

On the surface, the timing feels like a marketing masterstroke. Whether you love or loathe Trump, he is one of the most polarizing figures in modern history, and releasing a biopic about him during the heat of a presidential campaign is bound to draw attention. The film practically guarantees wall-to-wall media coverage, endless debates, and a social media frenzy. If the goal is to get people talking, this is how you do it. But the bigger question is whether this will actually move the needle, politically or culturally, in any meaningful way. And for that matter, is the film setting itself up to succeed, or will it be swallowed by the controversy surrounding it?

For almost a decade, Trump has dominated the news cycle. His presidency was marked by constant media attention—whether for his policy decisions, his bombastic style, or his countless scandals. Before that, his business ventures and reality TV persona made him a household name. We’ve been living in Trump World for so long that the prospect of a two-hour deep dive into his life, especially right before another election, feels like overkill.

Let’s be honest—America has endured years of nonstop Trump coverage. From his reality TV days to his chaotic presidency, his scandals, and his larger-than-life persona, we’ve seen it all. So, who is this film really for? His die-hard supporters don’t need a Hollywood production to validate their already entrenched views. And for his critics, this biopic will likely be seen as another attempt to glorify a deeply controversial figure.

For the die-hard Trump supporters, the biopic might serve as a form of validation—a glossy Hollywood production that cements his legacy. But how much more can they learn about Trump that they don’t already know or haven’t been celebrating for years? On the flip side, his critics have long been entrenched in their views. For them, a film that doesn’t go far enough in scrutinizing Trump’s controversial actions might feel like a missed opportunity, while anything that paints him in too favorable a light will be dismissed as propaganda. In the end, the film risks pleasing no one.

Then there’s the problem of familiarity. We’ve all seen the headlines, the documentaries, the interviews, the endless think pieces. Trump’s rise from real estate mogul to reality TV star to the presidency has been dissected from every possible angle. The challenge for ‘The Apprentice’ will be offering something new—whether it’s previously untold stories, unique insights, or a fresh perspective. If it doesn’t, the movie risks feeling like a rehash of stories we’ve already lived through, rather than something revelatory.

Biopics are notoriously hard to get right, and when the subject is still alive and as controversial as Trump, the stakes are even higher. The film will likely struggle with finding a tone that resonates with a broad audience. Does it paint Trump as a hero of the American dream, a savvy businessman who defied all odds and ascended to the highest office in the land? Or does it lean into the darker aspects of his presidency—his role in the January 6th insurrection, his divisive rhetoric, and his litany of legal troubles?

A film that glorifies Trump too much risks alienating a significant portion of the audience. After all, he’s not just a divisive figure in politics—he’s a cultural lightning rod. Hero worship could come off as tone-deaf in the current political climate. But swinging too far the other way, depicting him as a villain without nuance, could feel shallow and one-dimensional. Trump’s life and career are more complicated than either extreme suggests, and to make a truly compelling film, the creators will have to strike a delicate balance that few have managed to achieve.

There’s also the matter of Trump himself. A biopic about a still-living public figure—particularly one as media-savvy as Trump—is a tightrope walk. Trump has always been keenly aware of his image, carefully curating it throughout his life. The film will inevitably be seen as an attempt to define his legacy, whether for better or worse. One can only wonder how much pressure the filmmakers felt, knowing that Trump’s reaction to the film could sway his base, inspire lawsuits, or, at the very least, generate a few scathing Truth Social posts.

Then, there’s the political calculation of releasing the film so close to the election. In theory, a biopic about Trump—whether it’s sympathetic or critical—has the potential to impact public opinion just as voters are solidifying their choices. But in practice, that’s probably wishful thinking. Most Americans already have their minds made up about Trump. His supporters are fiercely loyal, and his detractors have been waiting for the chance to move on. A film, no matter how artfully done, is unlikely to sway either camp.

That said, ‘The Apprentice’ could still shape the broader conversation in the weeks leading up to Election Day. It’s not so much about whether the film will change votes, but about how it influences the media narrative. The press will be hungry for talking points, and this film will offer plenty—whether it’s interviews with the cast and crew, think pieces about Trump’s legacy, or heated debates on cable news. And in today’s media environment, where attention and narrative control are everything, that’s its own kind of victory.

This movie risks exacerbating tensions and deepening the divisions in an electorate that is already highly charged. At a time when the country is grappling with deep political and social tensions, the release of a Trump biopic could be seen as either a needed examination of a pivotal figure or an unnecessary distraction from the real issues facing the nation.

This brings us to the final question: will the film even be good? If it’s just a surface-level recounting of Trump’s rise to fame, ‘The Apprentice’ will likely be dismissed as either glorified fan service or cheap propaganda. To stand out, the film must go deeper—offering insights into Trump’s psychology, his motivations, and the complexities of his rise. The best biopics are those that reveal something new about their subject, humanizing them without shying away from their flaws. Trump, for all his public bluster, is a complicated figure, and the film’s success will hinge on whether it captures that complexity.

Ultimately, ‘The Apprentice’ will likely be remembered more for the conversations it sparks than for its artistic merits. It’s a film designed for controversy, and whether it’s a triumph or a failure, one thing is certain: it will dominate the cultural and political conversation for weeks.

At a time when we should be focused on healing the deep political rifts in this country, releasing a film that centers on a divisive figure like Trump feels like adding fuel to the fire. Rather than offering any meaningful insights, The Apprentice will likely be remembered for intensifying the very divisions it claims to explore.

